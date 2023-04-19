The Colorado Department of Transportation has started work widening and partially reconstructing the intersection at U.S. Highway 6 and 20 Road in Fruita.
The project will realign the northbound approach of 20 Road, the Interstate 70 frontage road, and the southbound approach to U.S. Highway 6.
According to a news release, the intersection will also have a traffic signal and turn lanes. Work will also include reconstructing a portion of River Road where it ties in to the intersection.
“U.S. 6 serves as a primary connection between local cities and I-70. 20 Road serves local traffic to residential and agricultural areas, as well as providing a bridge over I-70,” the release stated. “There is a high volume of vehicles traveling through this intersection due to the bridge crossing that provides access to the south side of I-70.”
Work started Monday on the project, and is expected to last into August. CDOT said 20 Road will be closed for an extended period during the work. Motorists are advised to use 19 Road, J Road and 22 Road as a detour.
Single lane and shoulder closures are expected for those traveling eastbound and westbound through the project area on U.S. Highway 6, and a 12-foot width restriction is in place for commercial vehicles. United Companies is the contractor for the $3.7 million project.
“Once complete, the project will improve the drivability for motorists on this busy thoroughfare in Mesa County,” the release stated.
“U.S. 6 is often utilized as an alternate route for I-70 traffic in the event of a crash or incident on the interstate.”