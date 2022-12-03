The Colorado Department of Transportation kicked off a project adding two roundabouts and center medians on U.S. 6 in Clifton on Wednesday.
The roundabouts will be located at First Street and Fifth Street. The project work area will be from the I-70 business loop to just east of Clifton Elementary School.
CDOT believes the roundabouts will help with traffic flow and safety. The medians will cut down on dangerous left turns.
“It’s a very congested area, as most people already know,” CDOT Region 3 Communications Manager Elise Thatcher said.
During a project kickoff information session at the Clifton Community Hall Wednesday, several residents at the session were against the roundabouts, saying the roundabouts will not help traffic flow or safety.
Thatcher said the main complaint CDOT has been hearing throughout the planning process has been about the logistics of roundabouts on that section of U.S. 6, which she understands because it is a change for people.
CDOT engineer Rob Beck said the roundabouts will probably not be a perfect solution to traffic issues in the area, but they will make things safer.
“Accidents are going to happen in any intersection, but in roundabouts they’re at a lot lower speeds and there’s a lot less damage,” Beck said.
Work on the $16.5 million project started Monday and is scheduled to be completed in fall, 2024, barring any delays.
Thatcher said CDOT will work to minimize traffic impacts during construction. According to the project website, motorists should plan for 10 extra minutes getting through that corridor during the project. Business access will remain open.
This is the third of three projects CDOT had planned for the U.S. 6 corridor in Mesa County in 2022, after the North Avenue resurfacing project and the U.S. 6 and state 141 resurfacing. project.