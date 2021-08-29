A Littleton-based contractor has been chosen to make long-term fixes to Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon.
The Colorado Department of Transportation awarded Lawrence Construction a $6.1 million contract for "permanent emergency repairs" to a mile stretch of road that was damaged by mudslides in late-July, CDOT announced in a Friday news release.
Lawrence began its work earlier this week at the Blue Gulch location of the highway by setting up permanent traffic control barriers. Lawrence is also employing subcontractors from Gypsum, Silt, Carbondale and Grand Junction.
“We are encouraged to get this project kicked off and have a contractor that mobilized so quickly and is using a plethora of local help,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in the news release. “We understand how impactful the closures of the canyon are on the local economy. Governor Polis has been clear that he wants everything completed before Thanksgiving, and we are optimistic we will have the interstate back open to four lanes at this location by the end of November.”
The work will lead to delays and intermittent daytime and nighttime road closures, the release said.
CDOT spokesperson Elise Thatcher said that the project team will determine when closures are necessary to complete the repairs “in the coming days and weeks.”
“We’ll be sure to notify media and the traveling public before the closures take place,” Thatcher said. “Motorists should in general anticipate delays in the canyon due to lowered speed limits.”
At mile marker 123.5, crews will be excavating "mudslide material" surrounding a seven foot by seven foot concrete box culvert beneath I-70 that runs from Blue Gulch to the Colorado River, the release said.
Crews uncovered the culvert inlet that was severely damaged by the mudslides, the release continued, and assessments on the extent of the damage and needed repairs are underway.
The first phase of roadway and retaining wall reconstruction has also begun by excavating and hauling debris.
"Portions of the eastbound roadway retaining wall adjacent to the recreation path were destroyed or severely damaged in the event. This wall infrastructure supports the eastbound lanes,” the release said. “On the westbound deck, removal and rebuilding of the damaged parapet wall, and concrete deck will be in tandem with the work on the culvert.”
Repairs to the recreation path will also take place, as well as continued debris removal, and railing and barrier repair at several locations in the canyon affected by the mudslides.
Mudslides ravaged the canyon in late-July after what Lew said was once in a 500 year rain storm. The roads remained closed for weeks and hurt businesses and inconvenienced many in the Grand Valley.
The road reopened on Aug.t 14.
Project information is available by calling the hotline at (970) 319-1887 or by emailing I70GlenwoodCanyon@gmail.com.