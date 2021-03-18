Quickread

Construction on a four-mile section of U.S. 50 east of Cimarron calls for closing the road at times, and bringing it down to one-lane travel at other times. Regardless, long wait times should be anticipated. Here are the planned hours of those closures that will be in effect until November 2022:

• Work hours: Monday-Fridays 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

• Night work: Monday-Thursday 7:30 p.m.-6:30 a.m.

Monday-Friday open for single-lane, alternating traffic operations in the morning, midday, and evening during the following times:

• 6:30–8:30 a.m. (Mondays open to two-way traffic)

• 12:30–1:30 p.m.

• 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Hours for full road closures:

• 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

• 1:30-5:30 p.m.

• 7:30 p.m.-6:30 a.m.

Fully open on the weekends to two-way traffic (5:30 p.m. Friday to 8:30 a.m. Monday).