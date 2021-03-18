It’s only taken 20 years to get to this point, but a road project to widen a troublesome section of U.S. Highway 50 west of Blue Mesa Reservoir soon will be underway.
As anyone who uses the highway as an alternate route instead of Interstate 70, a four-mile section that begins about 11 miles east of Cimarron is particularly difficult because of how narrow Little Blue Canyon is through there.
Potential rock falls, heavy traffic and accidents are common, which is one reason why it’s been a top priority for officials in both Delta and Gunnison counties for several years.
But because of the narrowness of the area, it’s going to take two years to complete, and will call for numerous delays and complete road closures at certain times of the day, particularly in the beginning of the project because of the need to blast canyon walls, said Shoshana Lew, executive director of the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Still, it’s a necessary project to help the highway become a more viable option to I-70 as a major west-east corridor across the state, she said.
“There’s been a many, many, many year effort to improve U.S. 50 to get it up to the safety standards to do just that,” Lew said. “This stretch has been one of the more challenging to plan for. It’s a narrow canyon that comes very close to the rocks on either side of the road, and in order to widen those shoulders and make safety improvements is to do some significant rock cropping.”
The $38 million project, half of which is funded by the Federal Highway Administration, includes some rerouting of the existing highway and much wider shoulders to give motorists more room to maneuver through the canyon, Lew said.
Currently, shoulders are narrow or nonexistent in that section. Construction work begins on April 1.
Work actually will start on Colorado Highway 92, the main detour, so it can handle the extra passenger and commercial traffic it is expected to get.
As a result, it’s going to mean some significant delays for people who are going to or coming from Montrose, adding up to an hour and a half to their trips because the only detour is Colorado 92, which goes from the reservoir’s dam to the north side of Delta via Hotchkiss and Crawford.
For motorists coming from or going to Grand Junction, that alternate route only adds about a half hour to their trips if they get onto Colorado 92 at Delta. Even though the section of Colorado 92 as it nears the dam is very scenic and winding.
That’s why CDOT officials still are recommending motorist build in extra time for their trips, even if they take the detour, because of the additional traffic on Colorado 92.
The project is expected to be completed by November 2022.