The Colorado Department of Transportation is to hold two open houses this week to allow the public to learn more about its plans to realign U.S. 6&50 at Grand Avenue.
The first open house is slated for Wednesday in the parking lot of the former Rite Aid store at First Street and Grand Avenue.
The second is a virtual event that will be held on Thursday.
The project is the fifth in a series of construction projects to improve the roadway, also known as Interstate 70 Business Loop, that started in 2011.
Two more are planned in the coming years to realign the curves where Ute and Pitkin Avenues meet First Street, and then from Second to Fifth streets on those two streets.
This fifth project calls for altering the way traffic flows north-south on first street straight north and northwest to 6&50, creating a new intersection in the process.
Construction is to being in mid-May.
The Wednesday event is to take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., while Thursday’s online event, which begins at 6 p.m., can be accessed through CDOT’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/coloradodot.
