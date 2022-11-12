Crews from the Colorado Department of Transportation are hoping to complete paving work on North Avenue by Thanksgiving.
The push to complete that work will include increased paving activity Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
According to a press release, motorists could be in a “head to head” configuration, one lane each way in the westbound lanes, to accommodate paving in the eastbound lanes from First Street to 12th Street.
“Plan on more time traveling through the project area on North Ave.,” CDOT Region 3 Communications Manager Elise Thatcher said.
Thatcher also urged drivers to take it slow through the project areas, because CDOT has had problems with people speeding through the project area.
CDOT is also getting a lot of calls about potholes in the project area, and is working to make sure those all get fixed even before paving, which should take care of all the potholes.
In addition to the paving, crews also have some milling work to do, Thatcher said, which they’re hoping to complete next week.
This is all weather permitting, of course.
“Mother Nature has the final say, but that’s what we’re on track for and certainly hoping for,” Thatcher said of the project timeline goals.
Once the milling and paving are finished, crews will just have their “punch list” items such as landscaping remaining, and the project will be substantially complete.
The “punch list” items will include some striping and painting, Thatcher said, which could have some traffic impacts.
Work on North Avenue started in May, with most of the work taking place at night.
Lately more work has taken place during the day to help speed things along.
