Representatives from the Colorado Department of Transportation have presented their latest plans for the next phase of upgrades to Interstate 70B, which include concessions to city concerns like a signalized crossing at Second Street, but also proposes three lanes in both directions.
CDOT is currently constructing the fifth phase of its long running I-70B upgrades at First Street and Grand Avenue. CDOT Grand Junction Resident Engineer Kaitlyn Clark said the department wants to begin design of the next phase this winter, as it anticipates more transportation funding becoming available. That phase will travel from Rood Avenue to around Second Street.
Clark presented to the council at its Monday work session and gave an overview of the history of the project, which began with an environmental assessment in 2008. A study in 2015 called New Mobility West was also completed, which made additional recommendations.
“In summary, there were still some significant recommendations from the New Mobility West Study that we were able to implement into our current design,” Clark said. “We’re able to provide a safe pedestrian crossing at Second Street, we’re able to accommodate all modes safely, and integrate with the enhanced existing bike paths.”
The plan proposes two 10-foot wide multimodal paths on either side of the road, which are detached when there is space that can accommodate that, Clark said. There’s significant landscaping, a raised median and slightly narrower 11-foot lanes to help calm traffic in the area, as well.
This plan also includes a mobility hub, which CDOT is currently pursuing a federal grant for. Even without the grant, further infrastructure funding is expected through federal legislation currently being debated.
CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew, who also spoke at the meeting, said they have had a positive response to their grant application, but if it does not come through a hub would still be part of the plan at a smaller scale.
“Everything we’ve heard we’ve gotten really good feedback,” Lew said. “So remind everyone to push hard for it right now because we think they’re making their decision relatively soon.”
Several Council Members spoke positively about the plan and the changes, especially around the Second Street crossing.
Council Member Rick Taggart said he appreciated CDOT listening to the city’s concerns. However, he said he was still concerned that they were not focused on directing traffic onto Riverside Parkway to alleviate traffic on I-70B and he expressed significant concern about the blighted state of the properties between Ute Avenue and Pitkin Avenue.
“The block that we just bought properties on to help the houseless situation is horrific and it can’t improve because you’ve got three lanes of barriers on either side of it and I don’t think we’re being sensitive to that,” Taggart said.
Council Member Phil Pe’a said that area has been like that for decades and Council Member Abe Herman said he thought an approach other than asking for the road to be downgraded between Second Street and 15th Street was the best approach.
“I think a more realistic or fruitful approach would be to talk about how we create pedestrian activation, how we increase crossing from north to south, how we work with what we have rather than expecting that we’re going to remove an interstate from our city,” Herman said.
Clark said CDOT will study whether it could turn one of the lanes in each direction into a transit or bus lane in the short term until the extra capacity for cars is needed. However, she said the idea was very new and they did not have details on what that would look like.
The City Council will consider a resolution at its Oct. 20 meeting of support for the proposed plan.