CDOT working on solutions for Glenwood Canyon accidents

CDOT loader

photo courtesy of CDOT

A Colorado Department of Transportio front-end loader moves small boulder in Glenwood Canyon. The front-end loader being stored in the actual canyon gives CDOT crews a valuable resource to move debris from collisions, overturned commercial motor vehicles and even boulders from rock falls.

Last Wednesday, there was an overturned semi-truck wreck at the Glenwood Springs exit on Interstate 70, just west of the Glenwood Canyon. It didn’t cause a lengthy closure, and there are some reasons for that.

“We added a front-end loader in the canyon,” Elise Thatcher Region 3 Communications Manager at Colorado Department of Transportation. “We put it there so we can immediately use it to help more quickly move a crashed semi to one lane.”

