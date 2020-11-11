World War II veteran. Poet laureate of Cedaredge. At age 95, his creativity is still firing on all cylinders.
Phil Ellsworth has seen a lot of things in his life, a life that took him to France and Germany as a rifle squad leader with the U.S. Army’s 100th Infantry Division before bringing him to the Western Slope.
After returning home from World War II, he moved to Grand Junction in 1951 for a job. He didn’t stay in Grand Junction long-term, but in 1991, he and his family moved from Oklahoma to Cedaredge.
Around that time he arrived in Cedaredge, he discovered a new hobby: writing poetry.
“I started writing poetry because I wanted to leave behind, mostly to my children and grandchildren, things that were important to me,” Ellsworth said.
Some of Ellsworth’s work is inspired by his time serving in the Army, focusing on the experiences of those sent to war.
He’ll be reading some of those poems at 6 p.m. on Thursday in an event hosted by Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center in Cedaredge. The event is the latest in the center’s program dedicated to highlighting specific interests, as a celebration of Veterans Day and a time to reflect on those whose lives have been lost.
“We have been doing this program called ‘Voices of the Western Slope,’ ” said Deborah Shaffer, executive director of the center. “It’s a partnership with the Delta County libraries. We try to do six of (the events) a year where we present something of interest related to the Western Slope or about somebody on the Western Slope. For Veterans Day this year, we wanted to feature this gentleman.
“He has very detailed memories that have inspired some of his poetry from World War II. ”
After a performance by guitarist and singer Bella Speelman, Ellsworth’s pre-recorded portion will be shown. As a 95-year-old man in the age of COVID-19, he doesn’t have many opportunities to leave his house these days.
However, thanks to the modern convenience of streaming and recording, his words can be spread all the same. The event will be live-streamed on both the Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center and Delta Libraries Facebook pages. Additionally, the presentation will be uploaded to the GMAE’s YouTube page. Donations of $10 from viewers are encouraged.
There will be 36 people attending in person. All 36 of them are veterans of various conflicts, chosen through Grand Mesa Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9221.
“When I talk about one of my comrades, if they were in combat, they’ll think of theirs, also,” Ellsworth said. “If you have buddies killed or if you kill someone, it doesn’t matter what war it is. It’s the same ... What I’m doing with this program is keeping my friends alive. I also talk about our enemies, because, in retrospect, I see them as brothers, also. ”
The event is titled after one of Ellsworth’s poems, “Comrade, I Remember.” Ellsworth shared a portion of that poem with The Daily Sentinel, offering insight into his inspiration.
“Of the 6 million Americans who served in World War II, 1 million were in actual combat,” Ellsworth said. “Of those, fewer than 15,000 are still living. In Colorado, there must be less than 300. I guess that’s why I’m here talking to you. But I’ve got my own motive. In the book ‘How Green Was My Valley’, Richard Llewellyn put it into words. On the last page, he says, ‘But you have gone now, all of you that were so beautiful when you were quick with life, yet not gone, for you are still a living truth inside my mind. So how are you dead, my brothers and sisters and all of you, when you live with me as surely as I live myself?’ I believe Llewellyn that we live on in others, that my comrades live on in me.
“We have music and art and the written word. We have Shakespeare. So long as men can breathe, our eyes can see, so long lives this, and this gives life to thee.”