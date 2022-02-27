A slew of resignations among town of Cedaredge personnel related to the discipline of Cedaredge Golf Course Professional Ira Kramer was added to this week with Kramer’s resignation.
Interim town administrator David Stahl, mayor Ray Hanson and trustees Heidi Weissner and Charlie Howe previously resigned because of the matter, although Howe later un-resigned.
Kramer, who started at the golf club in April, 2020, resigned Tuesday citing a “toxic and hostile work environment.” His resignation was first reported by the Delta County Independent.
In his resignation letter, Kramer wrote that he was resigning because of “the toxic & hostile work environment and the discrimination I’ve been forced to endure under the tenure of your last two town administrators, Kami Collins & David Stahl. In addition to the hostile working conditions with your current superintendent, Adam Conway.”
Kramer said he felt the golf course’s management team could never be successful.
“I would say my last two years working here were enjoyable but thanks to your toxic management team that would be untrue!!,” Kramer wrote.
Stahl resigned from his position as Interim Town Administrator at a special meeting in late November. He was joined in resigning by then-mayor Hanson.
Weissner and Charlie Howe resigned after, although Howe later returned to the board, with the remaining four board members voting 2-2 whether to accept his resignation letter after he asked it be rescinded.
All four resignations were reportedly related to a situation involving the discipline of Kramer, who said he was written up after an outburst against Stahl at a Nov. 18 board of trustees meeting.
Weissner told the Delta County Independent that Hanson had told Stahl the board of trustees wanted him to fire Kramer or else they would consider discontinuing his contract. However, Weissner said, that wasn’t a group decision by the board.
A letter from Stahl stated: “On Wednesday November 24, 2021, the Mayor polled the Trustees, individually by phone, after the phone poll and on Wednesday the 24th the Mayor told me the majority of the Trustees wanted me to stay and continue working through December, then begin assisting the board in the selection process for a permanent town administrator.
“The condition attached to the employment offer was to ‘clean house’ at the golf course and terminate Adam Conway and Ira Kramer. My responsibility is to supervise and discipline employees as warranted and the Board shall not intervene in that process. I will not accept this type of behavior from elected officials.”
Cedaredge Town Clerk Kami Collins took up the role of interim town administrator in early December. Patti Michael was appointed mayor and will serve out the remainder of Hanson’s term, ending in 2024.