Cedaredge Elementary School teacher Sara Sharer was recently chosen as one of only 16 winners from around the country for the Fulbright-Hays Seminar Scholarship Award.
Now, the Reading Interventionist and English Language Learner Coordinator, is headed to Iceland for a unique learning experience.
“It’s such a cool program and it’s really competitive, so I was stunned when I heard I won,” she said. “I’m really honored.”
Sharer is one of 16, kindergarten through eighth-grade educators selected from all over the United States. Participants were selected through a highly competitive process by the U.S. Department of Education, which funds the program. She’s also the only Colorado recipient.
The opportunity to participate in a seminar in a foreign country piqued her interest as an English Language Learner Coordinator.
“I work with mostly Spanish-speaking students, and I want to get them to have more confidence and to elaborate more, to get them to tell their own stories,” Sharer said. “I’m big believer in doing whatever I can to broaden (student’s) horizons and to look beyond, and look at different cultures.”
The monthlong seminar trip, which runs from June 19 to July 16, is an opportunity to gain new perspectives from a different country.
“To understand other people and other cultures, maybe we can create a dialogue from that,” she said.
During the seminar, she and other other teachers will travel around the country, meeting with experts, leaders and educators. She will visit environmentally and culturally important sites and forge local connections to increase mutual understanding between the U.S. and Iceland.
“They have the most amazing environmental policies in that country and the history is amazing,” she said.
The one area that Sharer wants to focus on is storytelling and how it will help her students develop better second-language skills.
“It’s a big culture there to tell stories and part of that is telling stories at night during the dark part of the year,” she said. “I want to learn how they come up with stories and tell stories with their kids.
“That storytelling piece of it is exciting. I’m a learner and lover of history and to be able to see it in their culture sounds like such an exciting prospect.”
Sharer has been at Cedaredge Elementary for the past six years and has been in Delta County for 27 years.
Sharer said she’s also excited with the opportunity to spend time and learn from the other scholarship winners.
“There are teachers that come from arts, science, STEM … so, I just want to learn from everyone,” she said.
Of course, the trip to Iceland will also have some tourist opportunities.
“Someone told me about Icelandic ponies, and I ride, so I’m going to want to check that out,” she said.
There’s also an active volcano on the island that she’s “super excited” to check out.
“There’s a lecture scheduled on it and they said they will get us as close as possible,” she said.
One of the requirements of the scholarship is to create a new curriculum at the school when she returns. Sharer plans to use the lessons learned from from the Icelandic tradition of storytelling to create that new curriculum.
The goal will be to inspire her students to tell their own stories and listen to others.
“My passion is to create common connections that move students beyond first assumptions of people and cultures, creating true understanding,” she said.