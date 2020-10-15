There’s no need to pack that post-mountain bike ride energy bar on Friday.
Four food trucks will be ready to take dinner orders at the Lunch Loops trail head from 4–7 p.m. Friday during a community gathering to celebrate the recent improvements made to the area’s parking lot.
Those food trucks — Colorado Q, The Little Pink Truck, GJ Fusion and Los Compadres — will be lined up in the trailer parking area that is one of those improvements.
Curb, gutter, asphalt and concrete paving work for the handicapped parking spots near the existing restrooms also was completed in August.
The $326,243 in improvements came from funds leftover from more than $2.5 million in grants and donations for the 2019 construction of the first phase of the Monumental Connector Trail that links the Colorado Riverfront Trail with the Lunch Loops, said Ken Sherbenou, Grand Junction Parks and Recreation director.
The need for a trailer parking area in particular has been apparent for a number of years at Lunch Loops, which is the busiest trailhead in Mesa County, Sherbenou said.
From little Strider bikes to bigger mountain bikes moving around the area, visibility is really important, he said.
The addition of the trailer parking area directly off Monument Road allows mountain biking groups or teams with trailers or larger vehicles easier access and more space while improving safety and reducing the burden on the main parking lot, Sherbenou said.
It also presents the opportunity to have food trucks at the trail head and perhaps having it added as one of Grand Valley Food Truck Fridays’ locations in the future, he said.
However, Friday’s celebration will be the last event of this season for Grand Valley Food Truck Fridays.
The weekly gatherings of local food trucks was on hold for nearly its entire season because of COVID-19, but “I’m glad we’re able to have at least one more,” said Steven Preuss, one of the organizers and owner of Colorado Q.
In addition to the four food trucks, Preuss earlier this week was hopeful a dessert vendor would be added to the lineup and perhaps even some live music that could be enjoyed along with the Lunch Loops’ rugged desert views.
All those who attend the celebration will be required to register per the Mesa County Health Department, and there will be a tent set up for that purpose at the entrance, Preuss said.
Masks will be required and hand-washing stations will be available.