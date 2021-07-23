When people come off the Palisade Plunge Trail, they are wide-eyed.
The mountain bike trail is long and can be exacting in its technical demands as it descends from an alpine mountain top to high desert to river-ribboned valley, said Scott Winans, president of the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association (COPMOBA), which spearheaded the effort to bring the trail into existence.
The Palisade Plunge covers terrain that was “petty near inaccessible” to most people and “this changes that,” Winans said.
And as of today, all 32 miles of the Palisade Plunge are officially open.
A grand opening ceremony will be at 2 p.m. today at the Mesa Top Trail parking lot off Colorado Highway 65 on Grand Mesa.
The ceremony will recognize the entities involved in the creation of the trail such as the BLM, U.S. Forest Service, Mesa County, Palisade, Grand Junction, Grand Junction Economic Partnership, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and COPMOBA.
U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will speak at a Grand Opening Celebration from 5–9 p.m. today at Third and Main streets in downtown Palisade.
This event will be “just a great fiesta to say this 10-year-long, tons of effort (trail) is finally open to the public,” Winans said.
Lincoln Pants Band and Tune Weavers Collective will play during the celebration. The food trucks Colorado Q, Gumbo Luv and Sugar & Ice will be there and Palisade Sunrise Rotary will have beer, hard cider and wine for sale. Proceeds from those alcohol sales will go toward a fund supporting future maintenance needs of the Palisade Plunge.
Along with speakers, the celebration also will be a time of gratitude and recognition of the many people who worked to make the trail happen, said Janet Hawkinson, Palisade town manager.
“I think it’s just a huge thank you to the community, because it was a huge community effort to make it happen,” she said.
There are many volunteers, partners, agency staff members, landowners and others who need to be highlighted for the part each played in the project, Winans said.
“This has been a huge project for us (COPMOBA) for the past 10 years and it’s great to see it come to fruition,” he said.
“For me personally, a huge part of this project is getting people out into this countryside … it’s stunningly beautiful,” Winans said.
While the Palisade Plunge descends about 6,000 feet from Grand Mesa to the Grand Valley floor, it’s more of an aggressive back-country trail than a true downhill. There is some climbing and a variety of technical aspects in various areas, he said.
The first 11 miles on Grand Mesa are more mellow and offer connectivity to other trails, he said.
Near the rim of the mesa, at Shirttrail Point, riders will find the first significant drop and from then on there are sections of high consequence and extreme exposure, he said.
The trail is graded as advanced, or a black diamond. Intermediate riders are encouraged to scout ahead and walk when needed, said Winans, who also is co-owner of Rapid Creek Cycles in Palisade.
Some of those who have ridden the portion of the trail that was opened in May have called it an “out of this world experience.” Others have told Winans, “You know, I really did not enjoy that.”
“It is a substantial experience,” he said. “You don’t get from the top to the bottom without putting in some work.”
For information about the Palisade Plunge, go to copmoba.org/palisade-plunge/.