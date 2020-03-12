Though technically Census Day is April 1, starting today American households should start receiving their first notification to complete the 2020 Census.
Those notifications, to be mailed to more than 143 million households, will constitute the bulk of the nation’s effort to count the number of people living in the country, whether they are citizens or not, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
“Households are encouraged to respond when they receive their invitation,” the bureau said in a release. “Depending on how likely the area is to respond online, households will receive either an invitation encouraging them to respond online or by phone (about 112 million households), or an invitation along with a paper questionnaire (about 31 million households).”
The bureau says response is crucial, particularly for rural areas, because the count dictates not only the number of congressional seats a state has, but also the amount of federal funding state and local governments receive for numerous programs.
Nationwide, about $880 billion in federal funding is allocated to states based on census counts. For Colorado, that means about $13 billion is on the line for such programs as Head Start, Section 8 housing, educational grants and money for emergency food and shelter programs.
Because of its population increase over the past 20 years, Colorado already is projected to gain an eighth congressional district. The last time the state gained a seat was in 2000.
“The census is about so much more than a population count,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “It’s also about making sure our state gets the resources it needs to support our communities and plan for the future. Funding from the census can go toward new roads, new schools, new emergency services and economic opportunities.”
This also is the first year that citizens can complete the census questionnaire online, but they still can do so on paper or by the telephone. The bureau will continue to send reminders to those households that haven’t responded. Households that don’t fill out the questionnaire using those formats can expect a census enumerator to show up at their doorsteps between May and July.
The Colorado Demography Office, the state’s version of the census bureau, says that the bureau does not share respondents’ personal information with government agencies, but only used it in summary format. Census workers are required to take a lifetime oath to protect respondent information. Violating that oath is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
The bureau also says the questionnaires do not include a question about citizenship status.