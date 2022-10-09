There’s not much you can do after a bad loss other than pick yourself up and move on to the next challenge.
That’s what the Central High School football team is keeping in mind after losing 41-0 to Loveland on Thursday at Stocker Stadium.
“We gotta get back to work on Monday. We got a great opportunity this upcoming Friday hosting Greeley Central here,” coach Brandon Milholland said. “I hope this brings them together and that they believe in themselves.”
The Warriors struggled running the ball and the passing game had its moments, but those were far too little and came far too late.
Central managed 28 rushing yards on 16 carries. James Montoya led the team with 22 yards on seven touches and had a 14-yard run on a draw play.
In the passing game, quarterback Devin Hickey struggled to establish a rhythm as he faced consistent pressure all day and was forced to roll out. Hickey was 7 of 17 passing for 52 yards.
Before this season, Hickey was more of a runner and had some touch issues earlier this season throwing the ball.
“The passing game has been progressing, it showed better last week than this week,” Milholland said. “This week, Devin didn’t have much time. All day long, he had two or three guys in on him pretty quickly.
“And that’s hats off to Loveland and their team speed and everything they got going. When you have two guys in your lap, I don’t care who you have in at quarterback, that’s a difficult situation to handle.”
The Central (2-5, 0-1) offense had some moments where it was able to move the ball. The Warriors took over on the Red Wolves’ 48-yard line. After a 4-yard run from Montoya, the Warriors gained a new set of downs on a Loveland penalty. On a second and 8, Hickey hit Amtonio Atencio for an eight-yard gain. But the offense stalled out from there.
Loveland then blazed its way downfield and scored a touchdown to go up 14-0.
When the Central offense did have some big plays, they were called back. A chop block penalty wiped out a 68-yard touchdown pass from backup Kaine Thornton to tight end Cash Walker near the end of the game.
The offense got one more play off before the final whistle. Thornton again threw downfield and Jamarcus Cameron caught it off a tip for a 33-yard gain. It was the Warriors’ longest play from scrimmage.
Central was missing three starters in the game — lineman Javian Hernandez, running back and linebacker Santana Martinez, and receiver/defensive back Cam Redding. Supplementing that loss of talent proved difficult.
“We don’t have a ton of depth,” Milholland said. “Even though we’re a school of 1,600 kids or whatever, we only have 60 who are out for football. I don’t know the reason behind that.
“Santana, Javi and Cam are starters for us who play both ways, so that’s difficult to overcome. We have to understand that it’s the next man up.”
Central has scored 40 points in its past four games.
The defense came up with a handful of tackles for a loss, difficult pass deflections and sacks (Montoya had two) but couldn’t keep pace with the size and speed of the Loveland (6-1, 1-0) offense. The Red Wolves gained 410 yards from scrimmage.
