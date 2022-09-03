Central was clinging to a 7-point lead in the waning minutes of its game Friday night against Palisade when prayers were answered.
The Warriors backed the Bulldogs into a corner with a 4th down at the Central 31. Palisade quarterback Malakhi Espinosa rolled out and threw a dart to his receiver.
Instead the pass settling into the arms of a player in a maroon jersey, the ball ended up in the hands of Central’s Camren Redding. Redding high-pointed the ball, turned on a dime and had nothing but an empty field ahead of him.
The Palisade sideline and student section slowly fell silent and Central’s erupted as Redding raced his teammates to the end zone for a 20-7 lead and cherry on top of a sweet upset.
Now, the WarDog trophy remains at 550 Warrior Way after Central’s 20-15 win.
“All that went through my mind was just, ‘Thank you!’ ” Central coach Brandon Milholland said. “Cam is a good athlete and had a nose for the ball there … We were sprinting down the sidelines with him, coaches and players … We knew at that point that it was over.”
The win lifts the spirits of the Warriors, who opened the season with a tough 14-7 loss to Fruita Monument.
Central’s biggest lesson from that loss, according to quarterback Devin Hickey, was how to persevere through adversity. And Central faced plenty of it Friday night.
Forget not scoring for until almost nine minutes into the third quarter, the Warriors were down their senior passer early in the second half.
In a scoreless tie, Hickey injured one of his legs on a third-down run. He was helped off the field and Kaine Thornton held down the fort as Hickey tried to get himself into playing shape. He could be soon trying to run on the sideline but had a noticeable limp.
Central finally broke the 0-0 tie thanks to a Palisade mistake.
The Bulldogs’ second drive of the second half ran out of steam and they came out to punt on a 4th and 11 from their own 38-yard line. But the snap sailed over punter Kade Smith’s head, and he was swarmed by white jerseys once he recovered it at the Palisade 20.
On the next play, Antonio Atencio barreled his way for an 11-yard run. Santana Martinez then took a handoff, pin-balled off a couple of defenders and hit the pylon for a 9-yard score.
“It was a B- or C-gap play, but the hole collapsed so I bounced it outside,” Martinez said. “It was just the safety and I, and I knew I had it because I’m bigger than him.”
Martinez finished with 76 yards on 16 carries.
Palisade tied the game in the fourth quarter when Rhett Ward scored from 35 yards out.
Central was unable to get in a groove and had a 4th and 2 from the 50. Jaxon Gohn gave the Warriors a spark on a fake punt that he took 24 yards to the 26-yard line. But Central again faced a fourth down.
After a timeout, Hickey trotted onto the field slower than usual.
“I told Coach I wanted to go back out there. I told him that I couldn’t run the ball but I could pass it,” Hickey said.
He hit Martinez on a short pass for 7yards. Then on first and goal, Hickey took the snap under center, dropped back and lobbed a pass to a streaking Cash Walker. Walker, a 6-4, 225 pound tight end, out-muscled his defender for the touchdown.
Hickey completed 5 of 7 passes for 53 yards and the touchdown.
Central and Palisade brawled it out for most of the game, falling victim to smart and hard-hitting defenses, and ill-fated mistakes. The Warriors (1-1) committed three penalties in their first six plays and lost a fumble on their ninth play. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs’ option-heavy offense failed to gain steam as the Central defense snuffed out the runs.
The Palisade (0-2) offense didn’t wake up until it was too late.
After the pick-6, Palisade went 75 yards in just over a minute thanks to a no-huddle offense. Espinosa found Smith in the flat for a 4-yard touchdown pass, and Ward scored on the two-point conversion, but the game was as good as done with only two seconds on the clock.
Espinosa finished with 123 rushing yards and 65 passing yards. Rhett Ward had 94 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown and Kaleb Wells and Phallen Salvati each had 40-plus yards on the ground, but Palisade also had three fumbles.
The Bulldogs are 0-2 for the first time since 2009 when John Arledge coached the team. The roster isn’t much different than the group that won Palisade’s fifth straight conference title last season.
“We’re going to go back to the drawing board. We've got good kids but you gotta do it for four quarters and we didn’t,” coach Joe Ramunno said. “We’re better than what our record shows but we haven’t proven that.”