Central High School’s Lanc Sellden won’t be the only principal to step away from their role at a Mesa County Valley School District 51 high school once the 2022-2023 school year comes to a close.
Fruita Monument High School Principal Todd McClaskey is set to call it a career after three decades of working in education. McClaskey told The Daily Sentinel on Friday that he plans to retire from his role once this semester ends.
“I have planned this for some time,” McClaskey said. “I am proud to have served the FMHS community and D51 for the past 27 years as a teacher, coach, assistant principal and principal.”
A spokesperson for the school district said that McClaskey gave the district notice of his retirement earlier this year.
Additionally, Grand Junction High School Principal Meghan Roenicke has informed the school’s staff that she will not be returning to her position next year.
“Each spring, school districts nationwide receive letters of resignation and/or retirement as school and district staff begin to make decisions for the upcoming school year,” the district said in a statement to The Daily Sentinel.
“This cohort of principals has led their respective buildings as assistant principals for a number of years and, ultimately, working together as principals for the last five years. We appreciate their years of dedicated service and leadership to our district and wish them the best of luck as they move forward in their next endeavor,” the statement said.
Sellden, who had been at Central as principal for the past eight years, announced his resignation on Thursday.
District 51’s statement also confirmed that Sellden is leaving Central because he accepted a school leadership position in another Colorado school district.