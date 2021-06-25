Central High School Principal Lanc Sellden confirmed to the school’s community in a Thursday letter what the Colorado Legislature set in stone this session — Central needs a new logo.
The Central Warriors have long used a Native American for their logo. But under Senate Bill 21-116, that’s banned in Colorado.
The community can now submit ideas for a logo to represent the school in this new era.
“We were looking at changing the name earlier this year but then the bill passed and now we don’t have a choice,” Sellden said. “People don’t like change, and I understand identifying with a time in your life that meant a lot to you. That’s why we’re keeping the name Warriors. Because when you graduate, you’re a Warrior for life.”
The bill sets a deadline for a mascot and/or name change by June 2022.
If a school doesn’t change by then, they’ll incur a monthly fine of $25,000. The legislation does make exceptions for schools that have agreements with local tribes. Central will retain its existing color scheme.
It will cost money to replace any athletic gear that bears the logo. That price will vary for each team. Sellden doesn’t have an estimate on that cost. According to the bill language, schools can apply for the Building Excellent Schools Today (BEST) Grant to cover those costs.
long overdue
Regina Lopez-Whiteskunk is a native of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe of Towaoc. She said that the change is long overdue.
“Being in the west, we’ve been taught to just tolerate and accept these things. No one thought to ask or wanted to know what we thought,” she said. “We found that this was particularly hurting our younger members. Many of us just became passive to it because we didn’t think it would change anything and that we were just getting mad at something.”
She continued, saying that it’s a generous effort for change but hopes that this raises awareness to other issues.
“This doesn’t change the trauma that we’ve endured or the atrocities that happened,” she said. “We appreciate the thought but there’s a lot more work to be done.”
Nothing new
Sellden said he’s had a mix of positive and negative comments on the change.
The discussion of removing Native Americans from sports logos and nicknames is far from a new phenomenon.
The NFL’s Washington Football Team dropped its nickname before last season and other sports entertainment aspects, such as fan-led war chants, have also drawn concern.
While the controversy was rekindled in the past decade, efforts to change names can be traced as far back as the 1940s.
Similarly, this didn’t come out of the blue for Central.
“This topic has come up every few years since I’ve been here. Forty years ago our logo was cartoonish. It was extremely racist and the school said, ‘This isn’t OK. This needs to change.’ We’re doing the same here. As time goes on, people become more aware of these things,” said Sellden, who has worked at Central for 23 years. “I’m a white man in his 40s, I don’t know what it’s like to be treated as a minority or a woman, so I have to listen to people from those communities, because they know about that better than I do.”
calling one, calling all
Because Central is retaining the name, their only guidelines to anyone submitting ideas are that it fits that fighting spirit and, of course, it’s school appropriate.
Sellden has already floated the idea of a Spartan or Viking, the latter would be a homage to the old Fruitvale High School.
Anyone with ideas can follow this link — forms.gle/p143M2oucQSzxSR68 — and either submit a written idea or upload a drawing.
Sellden hopes to have two finalists by the end of the first quarter of the school year in early fall. He’s unsure how voting will look, though.
“We’re excited for the change and we’re excited to be keeping the name for our 75th anniversary,” Sellden said.