Central High School's moniker will remain the Warriors, but that moniker's branding now has a new look.
At an assembly in the school's main gymnasium Tuesday morning, in front of a packed crowd of students, teachers and administrators, the school unveiled its new logo: a shield emblazoned with a C, replacing the old Native American chief head.
"When you talk about the idea of history and legacy, being a warrior doesn't have a negative connotation. Being a warrior is protecting others, helping others, standing up for what's right," said Central Principal Lanc Sellden. "Keeping the Warrior name has been so important to us. The alumni that have gone before, it was really important for them. Being able to connect the last 75 years with, hopefully, the next 75 was really important.”
The school started phasing out the old logo of the Native American image for the past several years, Sellden said recently.
After the passage of Colorado state senate bill 21-116, called the “Prohibit American Indian Mascots” act in the 2021 legislative session, schools with Native American names and mascots are required to eliminate or replace them by this summer.
The school allowed students and staff to vote on the two final options for the logo. This was after a process Sellden led in to get input from student, faculty and alumni. Sellden said one survey sent to students asking what it meant to be a warrior received more than 800 responses. Sellden estimated that he gathered well over 1,000 opinions on how to move forward with a new logo.
Senior Masey Kay represented the student body as well as the school's JROTC and STEM programs in a group that met frequently to discuss logo options.
Kay said Sellden's emphasis on student involvement in the process made it easier to reach a consensus on a new logo that would receive unwavering support from everyone with love for the school in their hearts.
“That was my favorite thing that Mr. Sellden did: he made sure that everybody felt included with everything they were doing," Kay said. "When it came to our first ideas, he let the entire floor be open. We got a couple of silly ideas where he was like, 'Hmm... alright...', but after that, there were a whole bunch of serious responses. Students absolutely loved being able to be part of it.”
Kay said people from other schools in the state that have changed their monikers or logos were consulted, as well. The final result was remaining the Warriors while distancing themselves from caricatures of real people, tribes and cultures, not unlike the shift made by the NBA's Golden State Warriors in 1969.
When the new logo was unveiled, it received a roaring applause from the student body.
“I love the shield. It perfectly embodies everything that we are," Kay said. "We protect, we stand for what is right, we do everything we're supposed to do here at Central High School. I think the shield is the best thing we've ever done.”
While some might see the move as a shift away from the school's history, Sellden has the opposite perspective.
"There was some controversy, but it was controversial in the way that it sparked thinking and sparked questions," Sellden said. "It's helped us look at the history of Central. I never knew more about the history of the school that I've worked at now for 20-plus years than I do after going through this process.”
The initial cost analysis for a complete logo change is in the $200,000-$250,000 range.
The Montrose High School Indians are also required to change, but the school will need to change both its name and logo.
The committee in charge of selecting the new name and local recently announced a shortlist of possibilities: Raptors, Bulls, Storm and Mountain Lions.