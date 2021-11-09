Central High School’s Warriors logo and mascot are prominently displayed on the school building in Grand Junction. Native American mascots and symbols are being rethought across America — including at the high school level.
Central High School is soliciting feedback on a new mascot, which could be announced before the end of the year.
Central must change its mascot to comply with Colorado Senate Bill 116, which prohibits the use of American Indian mascots by schools.
Although Central will keep the name “Warriors,” the accompanying American Indian mascot and logo will be replaced.
The school has put out a survey asking for feedback on “what it means to be a warrior,” which will help influence the mascot change. The survey has prompted more than 300 responses so far, according to Central Principal Lanc Sellden, and will be live for another week or so.
Just picking a new mascot would be a missed opportunity for reflection, Sellden said, so he’s hoping to change the mascot to something that reflects the school’s values and that the community can get behind.
The survey has prompted a lot of good feedback, Sellden said, and one notable thing is that there isn’t a lot of difference between what a 10th grader in 2021 and someone who graduated 40 years ago think about what being a warrior means — belief, courage and standing up to adversity, among other traits.
Sellden said he’s hoping to have a decision within the next two weeks, but he wants a big reveal, so the new mascot might not be announced until mid-December.