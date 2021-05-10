The north wing at Central High School, 550 Warrior Way, may look better than Grand Junction High School on the outside. But on the inside, it’s in just as dire shape, officials say.
The wing has poor air quality, is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and is only a year younger than the Grand Junction High building. When School District 51 assessed its most pressing infrastructure needs, replacing the wing was identified as the second-most important one, just behind Grand Junction High.
The Board of Education spent much of its May 4 meeting discussing whether to include it on the bond measure so it could be presented to voters on the November ballot.
“We will do something on Central. It’s our number two priority, but is this the right time?” Board President Tom Parrish said at the meeting. “Does it have to be done now and possibly risk what would happen at Grand Junction High School? That’s my concern.”
The board is seeking again to fund construction of a new Grand Junction High School after a failed 2019 measure.
Plans for fixing Central’s north wing are divvied up in phases, and the first one figures to cost about $30 million, board members said.
Board member Paul Pitton, an ardent supporter of adding Central to the ballot, said he thinks the Grand Junction High measure could be about $105 million.
“That’s about $5.57 a month for a household of $300,000. Central would be about $1.30 a month on those houses,” Pitton said. “When Central and Grand Junction were built, schools were not made for modern safety issues that we face.”
At the board meeting, Eric Nilsen, director of maintenance and operations for District 51, spoke to the issue.
Nilsen said that the north wing is at the end of the heating and cooling loop in the building, which can hurt air quality and temperature control. Students in wheelchairs are also out of luck if they want ease of access to the wing because it has no elevator. Nilsen said that phase one could solve most of those issues.
Some board members also argued that adding Central High to this year’s bond would increase support for the measure instead of focusing on one community. But board member Amy Davis noted that the 2019 bond, which asked for $179.5 million from voters to address needs at the four flagship high schools, did not have the support of the Central and Fruita Monument High school areas.
That and community surveys indicate that voters want low costs that appear to be financially responsible.
A community advisory council has recommended that the board opt to keep the gym at Grand Junction High to take a few million dollars off the proposal. The district is running an analysis of the gym to see if it is salvageable.
Board member Doug Levinson, who has met with the advisory council on multiple occasions, said that it’s clear to him that Central High was off the table for them. Their support could be key.
Pitton said he believes as long as they learn from 2019’s mistakes, they can win the measure with an extra item.
“There were a large number of variables to the 2,600-something votes we didn’t get last time. We didn’t communicate properly, for one,” Pitton said. “We’re doing our diligence this time. These are all major category issues Central is facing, and it’s our job to take care of the kids.”