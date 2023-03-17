Central High School Principal Lanc Sellden is going to resign from his position once this semester concludes.
Sellden announced his intention to step down as principal in a letter sent to Central staff members Thursday.
Central High School Principal Lanc Sellden is going to resign from his position once this semester concludes.
Sellden announced his intention to step down as principal in a letter sent to Central staff members Thursday.
Sellden said he wanted to make the announcement early, so “an amazing replacement” could be found.
Addressing the letter to “Dear Warriors, Families, Friends and Fans,” Sellden wrote:
“Being the principal at CHS over the past eight years has been my greatest honor. I initially came to CHS as a 23-year-old kid who was blown away by the culture and kindness that I found in the halls at Central. I knew that I had found a home. Throughout my tenure as a teacher, dean of students, assistant principal and principal, I have strove to keep the culture strong and supportive.
“I want to thank all of the students who have impacted my life in so many ways over the years. The memories that you have given me will not be forgotten. To the families (many of who were students of mine as well), I want to thank you for entrusting me with your greatest treasures. You have been a joy to work with throughout the years and I appreciate the amazing individuals you have raised and allowed me to spend time with.
“A school is not just a building; it is the individuals who have dedicated their lives to make it a welcoming place of learning with their hard work and love. I could not have asked for a better staff to learn from and grow with than the staff at CHS. Each of you holds a place in my heart and has made me the man I am today. Please continue to love the kids, love each other and love what you do.
“I have cherished my time as a Warrior and want nothing more than to see our school grow and continue to develop into the great school you all deserve it to be. Thank you for allowing me to be a Warrior.”
Mesa County Valley School District 51 provided a statement on Sellden’s resignation to The Daily Sentinel:
“Each spring, school districts across the country begin to receive letters of resignation and/or retirement as school and district staff begin to make decisions for the following school year. We value the dedication and leadership our teachers, staff and administration bring to our district, and we wish any employee leaving the D51 Family the best in their future endeavors.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:22:51 AM
Sunset: 07:23:25 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: NE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:21:16 AM
Sunset: 07:24:25 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:19:41 AM
Sunset: 07:25:25 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Overcast. Low around 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 07:18:06 AM
Sunset: 07:26:25 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Cloudy with occasional light rain. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 68%
Sunrise: 07:16:30 AM
Sunset: 07:27:24 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 55%
Sunrise: 07:14:54 AM
Sunset: 07:28:23 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: SSW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:13:19 AM
Sunset: 07:29:23 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: WSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.