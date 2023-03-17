051222-news-CHSgrad06-ml
Buy Now

Trystan Schuman stands for a photo with Central High School Principal Lanc Sellden at the 2022 graduation ceremony..

 MCKENZIE LANGE

Central High School Principal Lanc Sellden is going to resign from his position once this semester concludes.

Sellden announced his intention to step down as principal in a letter sent to Central staff members Thursday.

Tags