The graduates entered Suplizio Field from the left-field wall, making their ways to their spaced-out chairs in a single-file line. Some caps sported arrangements of flowers, some caps sported “The Office” memes and quotes. On each student’s face was a Central High School mask.
Central held its graduation ceremony at the baseball field Friday morning, kicking off a four-day stretch that features six graduation ceremonies.
The COVID-19 pandemic once threatened District 51’s graduation plans, leaving the district scrambling for plans throughout the spring amid pressure from parents and students. Fortunately, with the county’s low cases leading to a variance granted by the state, graduating seniors were finally able to have a normal graduation ceremony.
Well, normal-ish. Masks and social distancing were heavily featured, and elbow-bumping replaced shaking hands. The only object shared by anyone in attendance was the beach ball that made its way around the diamond about 45 minutes into the two-hour ceremony.
“It’s honestly such a relief,” said Central Principal Lanc Sellden. “From the very beginning, our goal was that we could celebrate any of our students. With all the things that have been going on, it’s been a question mark until it happens. Just being able to say that it happened is a huge relief for me. I’m excited for these kids.”
The ceremony began with a passionate speech from Student Body President Jacob Bopp, who discussed his own trials throughout high school and advocated for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Later, graduate and future Harvard University student Johneth Price addressed the students and attendees.
“Will we stand for equality and justice for all, or will we give up on progress?” Price asked the graduates. “Most importantly, will we express compassion and work to understand those we have nothing in common with? Every day of our lives, we’re living in history textbooks, and the question we answer every single day is, ‘What will you stand for?’ Despite these challenges the uncertain future holds, I know we’ll all remain resilient.
“I know this because the struggles we’ve all faced in our lives thus far have built us to be ready for anything.”
Central teacher Brad Thomas and Sellden gave their own speeches encouraging their former students in navigating the post-COVID-19 world. Finally, the students received their diplomas one by one before turning their tassels and tossing their caps into the sky.
Suplizio Field’s first graduation ceremony — graduations are usually hosted by the facility’s football side, Stocker Stadium — went as smoothly as district leaders had hoped for.
“I think it went well,” said D51 Superintendent Diana Sirko. “When you do something very different than the way we normally have done it, I think our ground crew, our principal, everybody put in a group effort. The kids were great. I thought it was outstanding that we got to have a ceremony. When I looked out there, the kids were sights for sore eyes.”
Perfect? No. Worth it as a celebration of Central students’ accomplishments? In the district’s and school’s eyes, absolutely.
“There were 500 mistakes,” Sellden said. “None of them, hopefully, seem like a big deal. Going back, now that we’ve done it at this location, there’s a lot of things we did differently, but as I looked at the smiles on the kids as they walked off the stage, it didn’t matter.”
A total of 325 students took part in the graduation ceremony for the Central Class of 2020. Of those students, 82 earned a total of 151 college scholarships.
Palisade’s graduation ceremony was later in the evening. Today’s graduation ceremonies will feature Grand Junction at 8 a.m. and Fruita Monument at 8 p.m.