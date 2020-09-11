Starting Sept. 17, the elevator at the Central Library in downtown Grand Junction will be out of service for replacement.
The eight-week, $115,000 project will see the 46-year-old elevator’s removal. A new, larger elevator will take its place, allowing more room for patrons with disabilities.
“It’s needed to be replaced for a long time,” said Mesa County Libraries Spokesman Bob Kretschman. “It’s past its useful life. It’s an old elevator and it’s pretty small, so it’s been on our replacement list for some time.”
The closure will limit access to the library’s downstairs services, such as computers, meeting rooms and the Adult Learning Center’s class and tutoring services.
Many of those things will remain downstairs, but the library plans on accommodating those affected by the elevator’s replacement.
“What we’re doing is we’re making some of those services available here on the main level for patrons who need accessibility, who’d need to use the elevator to go to the lower level,” Kretschman said. “There are some public computers we’ll be bringing upstairs so that patrons who want to use them upstairs can. Some of the other services, of course, would be difficult or impossible to move upstairs, such as the regional history room. But if there are patrons who need to use those who can’t get there without the elevator, if they call ahead, we’ll figure out a way to do what they need.”
During the construction of the new elevator, the surrounding area in the library will be sealed off with temporary walls, preventing noise and dust from bothering patrons.