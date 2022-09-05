Family and friends represented the Johnson Ranch at the Colorado State Fair ceremony where the 122-year-old Molina ranch was recognized. From left front to back: Paula K. Johnson, ranch owner, Cheri Maher, ranch manager, Becky Umstot, Naomi Umstot, David Umstot. From right front to back: Mark Johnson, Paul Foster, Lynda Foster, Kathy Foster, Kent Foster, Beverly Crawford and Lincoln Crawford.
Paula Johnson, the owner of the ranch.She is Cheri Maher's mother.
A century-old ranch in Mesa County is being recognized by the state this year in celebration of agricultural values, heritage and history.
History Colorado and the Colorado Department of Agriculture hold an annual Centennial Farms and Ranches commemoration, now in its 36th year. The Johnson Reaphook Ranch in Molina is one of 10 honorees in this year’s program.
The Johnson Reaphook Ranch was purchased by Cheri Maher’s great-grandparents in 1900, but the property had been used long before that, Maher said.
“The property was originally a schoolhouse, which had been built there in 1885,” Maher said. “My parents were the ones to add a house to the property. The schoolhouse, which is a log cabin, is now the living room.”
Generations of Maher’s family have called the ranch home. Today, Maher’s mother, Paula Johnson, is the ranch owner.
Maher, who is considered the “ranch manager,” said that the ranch has served several purposes over the decades.
“There have been cattle here used for homestead ranching. Other animals, too,” Maher said. “An apple orchard has been a part of the ranch for a long time, and many of the trees are over 100 years old.”
Maher recalled the origins of one of the property’s resident apple trees, saying that, “there is an apple tree that my great- grandfather planted by the road so school kids could pick apples before school started. That tree is still here today. In fact, it’s got apples on it right now.”
Neighbors supposedly call the corner on which the ranch is located “Johnson’s corner,” something Maher says she only recently learned of but found endearing.
“I didn’t know people called the corner Johnson’s Corner until recently. It sort of shows how the property, my family, are a part of the community and how they’ve contributed to it,” Maher said. “I think getting the recognition is cool because I love the history of this place.”
Chris Bowles, director of the preservation incentive program through History Colorado, says acknowledging ranchers, farmers and historical locations continues to be valuable year after year.
“The longevity of these families, how they’ve stayed in one place, persisted through hardships like the Great Depression, all while keeping their businesses going is really a feat worth celebrating,” Bowles said.
Bowles also said that recognizing the value and history in places like Johnson Reaphook Ranch is especially important today, as industrial farming continues to push out smaller scale agriculture.
At the recent commemoration event, each honoree received a certificate signed by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Dawn DiPrince, executive director of History Colorado and Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg.
They also received signs to display on their properties.
“People are almost always in tears at some point during the event,” Bowles said. “For good reasons of course, not bad.”