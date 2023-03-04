Vance Wagner was voted as the citizen of the year by the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday at the annual banquet. Wagner, the president of ANB Bank, has also served on the St. Mary's Hospital Board, Downtown Development Authority, Grand Junction Air Service Alliance, Rotary and the Grand Junction Chamber Board.
The Grand Junction Convention Center was packed Friday night for the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce's annual banquet. At the banquet, the Chamber handed out four awards — citizen of the year, business of the year, small business of the year and young professional of the year.
Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Country Elegance Florist was voted Small Business of the Year by the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce.
Country Elegance, located at 2494 Patterson Road, was named the Small Business of the Year. It has less 25 employees and has been serving there area for the past 20 years.
The Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual banquet celebrating local businesses and leaders Friday night at the Grand Junction Convention Center.
The chamber handed out four awards throughout the evening to businesses and individuals at the ceremony.
For its Citizen of the Year honor, the chamber recognized Vance Wagner, the Regional President at ANB Bank.
Wagner has also served on the St. Mary’s Hospital Board, Downtown Development Authority, Grand Junction Air Service Alliance, Rotary and the Grand Junction Chamber Board. The chamber received 15 nominations this year “praising his contributions and accomplishments.”
Wagner moved to Grand Junction in 2010 and has been an active business and civic leader. His involvement with the Western Slope Triple Play has helped it become one of the largest women’s golf tournaments in the state, and has also resulted in upwards of $50,000 being contributed to the Latimer House each year for the past several years, a non-profit organization that supports victims of domestic abuse.
When it comes to small business in the Grand Junction area, the chamber’s pick for this year for Small Business of the Year, was Country Elegance Florist, at 2494 Patterson Road.
The popular florist has less than 25 employees, and in it’s description of the business, the chamber described Country Elegance as “small but mighty.”
The family-owned flower shop has been in business for 20 years. The shop’s generosity for contributing flowers to different organizations, clubs and causes over the past two decades was cited as one of the reasons why they received the award.
The Business of the Year Award was presented to HopeWest and its president and CEO, Cassie Mitchell.
Established in 1993, the nonprofit aims to provide comprehensive, expert and collaborative care for those facing aging, serious illness and grief in Mesa, Delta, Montrose, Ouray and Rio Blanco counties.
HopeWest served 81 families during its first year of operation in 1993. Now, 30 years later, the organization serves an average of 2,500 people annually. The nonprofit provides hospice, PACE, Palliative and Grief and Bereavement Care.
According to the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce, the program is the only one of its kind in western Colorado. HopeWest also has extended their services in an effort to help the Grand Valley’s youth to “explore, understand and express their personal grief.” HopeWest worked with around 600 children in 2022, the chamber said.
The organization was also selected a Best Place to Work from Modern Healthcare in 2021, which the chamber said was a nod to the fact that the nonprofit also cares for the nearly 330 people who work there.
About 560 volunteers who totaled more than 42,000 hours of work illustrates the dedication HopeWest has to its cause, the chamber said.
The Young Professional of the Year Award was given to Mathias Mulumba, a former “street kid” who grew up in Uganda.
Mulumba emigrated from Uganda to the United States, and has since become a husband, father to three daughters and full-time business student at Colorado Mesa University. Much of what Mulumba’s award hinged on was his founding of the international nonprofit and ministry, Father to the Fatherless, or F2F.
F2F is based out of Grand Junction but operates in Namagunga, Uganda. The nonprofit aims to help “street kids,” orphans and widows in Uganda at its campus in Namagunga. The campus has a primary school, a children’s home, vocational school, a church and a clinic as well as potable water and sustainable agriculture projects. The campus also stimulates the local economy by providing locals with work opportunities.
Mulumba has overcome major obstacles in life, including homelessness, poverty, immigration, racism and the struggles associated with founding and running an international non-profit organization, the chamber said.