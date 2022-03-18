Diane Schwenke, president and chief executive officer of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, is stepping down after 33 years on the job.
Schwenke, who started the job in 1989 after moving to Grand Junction from Nebraska, told the chamber’s board of directors early Thursday that she plans to retire in the next few months. Exactly when depends on how long it takes to find a replacement.
Schwenke said she intends to spend more time with her family, but promises that she will be continue to be involved in the community.
“I’m not just riding off into the sunset however, and I’m sure when the time is right and the opportunity is right, I will find another way to help build this great community,” Schwenke said in a statement to chamber members. “I was so fortunate to find Grand Junction, and had no idea in the fall of 1989 that this place and its people would become my forever home and some of my very best friends.”
Schwenke came to Grand Junction from Beatrice in eastern Nebraska, where she held a similar position for five years.
“I tried to talk her out of it,” said Ivan Geer, the current chairman of the chamber board. “But in all seriousness, she has been an incredible leader, and we are going to miss her.”
In 2017, the board adopted a succession plan that outlines the steps it will take in finding a replacement. That process sets out a detailed roadmap for replacing its leaders, including a selection committee, Geer said in a statement.
Information on how to apply is to be known in the coming weeks.
Over the past three decades, Schwenke helped grow the chamber to more than double what it was, going from 400 members in the late 1980s — with no money in the bank — to one with nearly 800 members, and ample cash in reserves.
Under Schwenke, and with help from other groups such as the Grand Junction Economic Partners and the Grand Junction Business Incubator, the chamber has boosted economic development, workforce development and business activity in the Grand Valley.
The Mesa County Leadership Program and the Young Entrepreneur Academy are a couple of examples of programs implemented under her leadership.
Last year, Schwenke was named the Chamber CEO of the Year by the Association of Colorado Chambers of Commerce.
That same group also honored Schwenke and the Mesa County Public Health Department for coming up with and successfully executing the 5-Star Program, which helped keep numerous businesses open during the pandemic, and became a model elsewhere in the state.