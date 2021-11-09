The Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce and Mesa County Public Health’s 5-Star program, which helped Mesa County businesses remain open by following proper COVID-19 protocols, has been named “Best Idea” by the Association of Colorado Chambers of Commerce.
Even though signs remain visible at many businesses, the 5-Star program is no longer in practice. The volunteer program was created by the chamber and Mesa County Public Health in a partnership to recognize businesses for practicing proper COVID-19 safety protocols.
“There were a number of creative, even brilliant ideas that were nominated this year, but if you lived anywhere in Colorado, you most likely benefited from this bold, strategic, and collaborative response to the unprecedented challenges created for business by the pandemic,” the association said in a press release.
At the program’s peak, there were more than 500 locations in Mesa County deemed 5-Star locations, according to Mesa County Public Health spokesperson Stefany Busch.
Busch said a lot of people were worried about visiting businesses at the beginning of the pandemic, and this gave businesses a way to let the public know safety measures were being taken without punishing businesses that didn’t take action.
“I think the 5-Star program has always been about partnership and collaboration and helping our small businesses,” said Diane Schwenke, CEO and president of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce.
The program has been copied by other communities in Colorado and the U.S. Schwenke said she thinks that’s because the program offered a carrot instead of a stick, so to speak.
“We’ve really had the ‘free to choose’ mentality since early on in the pandemic,” Busch said.
In a Daily Sentinel article in December 2020, Schwenke expressed her appreciation that Mesa County was leading the way during the pandemic.
“We’re getting a lot of interest in it, which is really cool. We have been able to lead the way and create a program that balances all aspects of health including keeping your job,” she said in the article.
The recognition elevates the profile of the Mesa County community, Schwenke said, which can lead to dividends down the road like new residents, businesses and visitors.
“We know economic health figures into public health and overall health,” Busch said.
Schwenke said the 5-Star program came about the way it did because of her relationship with Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr, which predated the pandemic.
In that same December article, Schwenke said the initial idea was to do something similar to the Blue Ribbon Restaurant program, in which businesses would be recognized for implementing safe practices recommended by health officials.
“When Jeff (Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr) and I sat down on ways to help businesses in Mesa County, it was really just a five- to 10-minute conversation,” Schwenke said in the article.
To qualify for 5-Star status, businesses had to enact strict compliance rules, such as requiring mask wearing and limiting the number of patrons inside, and receive certification from Mesa County Public Health.
The Chamber of Commerce and Public Health wouldn’t normally be an obvious partnership, Schwenke said, but their relationship got them to the point where they could launch the program.
Busch said the program was “totally a group effort.”
The “best idea” award wasn’t the only honor handed out to the Grand Junction Area of Camber of Commerce.
Schwenke also received the chamber association’s CEO of the Year Award. She said there is something about being recognized by your peers that made getting the award special.
“These are the people who do the same things you do and to be singled out in that fashion means the world to me,” Schwenke said.