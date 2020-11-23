With the disappointment of the canceled 2020 Colorado Mountain Winefest still lingering into winter, organizers are already focused on the 2021 event.
The Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology (CAVE) announced on Sunday, the dates for the 2021 Colorado Mountain Winefest, which will be Sept. 16-19.
Next year’s Winefest will be the 30th year for the event and there will be some new changes in the works.
After the event’s canacelation due to COVID-19 this fall, CAVE plans to expand the 2021 Festival in the Park to a two-day event. In past years, the Festival in the Park has been held only on Saturday. The Festival in the Park will now take place on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18-19 at Palisade’s Riverbend Park.
Both days will feature identical events including wine tasting and other events from previous years including chef demos, educational seminars, and live music.
One of the reasons for the addition of the second day is to limit the number of attendees per day.
"To help maintain a safe and satisfying experience for all of our guests, attendance for the Festival in the Park will be lowered to 2,300 attendees per day," Cassidee Shull, CAVE Executive Director said in a news release.
Even that many months from now, Shull said they need to plan for remaining COVID-19 factors.
“By limiting the number of event attendees, we are able to ensure a high quality and positive experience for all festival guests, volunteers, and participating wineries,” Shull said.
Festival hours for both days will also be adjusted to 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. VIP ticket holders will have exclusive early access to the Festival in the Park from 11 a.m. to noon. General Admission and non-drinking ticket holders will be able to enter the Festival beginning at noon.
Tickets will be available for purchase at a future date at www.ColoradoWinefest.com. Festival in the Park tickets will be valid for one day only, with guests having the option to purchase tickets for either Saturday or Sunday. Ticket holders from the cancelled 2020 festival will be granted early access to purchase tickets to the 2021 festival, and will be the first to be notified when festival tickets go on sale.
For more information about Colorado Mountain Winefest, please visit www.coloradowinefest.com.