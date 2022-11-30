Charges against an Arizona man accused of transporting methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin in his car were dropped following a Colorado Supreme Court ruling finding fault with tactics used by law enforcement to pull him over.
Eduardo Pena had been charged with three counts of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and three counts of importation, all class one felonies, following a traffic stop in April, 2022. The record of the case no longer officially exists.
The Colorado Supreme Court ruled in September that Colorado State Patrol Trooper Christian Bollen’s reasoning for pulling over two other Arizona men, Eduardo Barrera and Isaiah Deaner, in April, 2021 was not justified.
In that case, Bollen wrote Barrera violated a driver’s manual recommendation to remain at least three seconds behind a traveling vehicle, while making a lane change.
Bollen, who also stopped Pena in April, used similar reasoning in the Pena case, writing in the arrest affidavit, “I observed the vehicle changed lanes from the left lane to the right lane directly in front of another vehicle. When the Honda (the car Pena was driving) changed lanes in front of the other vehicle, I used a fixed delineator post off the right side of the roadway as a fixed object to measure the distance it moved in front of the other vehicle.
“The Honda was between 1 and 1½ seconds in front of the other vehicle, thus making an unsafe lane change.”
During the stop, Pena consented to a vehicle search, during which Bollen found 22 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 6.5 pounds of suspected fentanyl and 1.3 pounds of suspected heroin, according to the affidavit.
A motion to dismiss the charges was filed by Deputy District Attorney Michael Fisher Sept. 28, the same day the Barrera decision was handed down by the Colorado Supreme Court.
The motion states: “The People move to dismiss because the recent Colorado Supreme Court ruling in People v. Barrera, 2022 CO 44, is dispositive to this case.
“The stated justification for the stop and the attendant circumstances in Barrera are substantially the same as the stated justification for the stop and the attendant circumstances here. Accordingly, the police here, as in Barrera, lacked reasonable suspicion to conduct the traffic stop. There is no evidence in this case that was not obtained as a direct result of the traffic stop and therefore the charges against the defendant should be dismissed.”
TACTICS QUESTIONED
Bollen and his CSP unit, which focuses on smuggling, trafficking and interdiction and is not part of CSP Fruita Troop 4A, have had their tactics come into question as of late.
The Barrera case was the second time the Supreme Court had ruled against Bollen in 2022. In June, the court ruled Bollen’s probable cause to search a vehicle during a 2020 traffic stop was faulty because Bollen searched the vehicle despite a lack of physical evidence anything that illegal was occurring.
A 50-year-old California man who needed a Mandarin interpreter throughout the proceedings was stopped by Bollen, who said he found suspected marijuana in the back of the van the man was driving, during a stop in January 2022.
Troopers weighed the entirety of the packaging, which came out at 1,598 pounds. Possession of more than 50 pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute carries a penalty of up to 32 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.
When the marijuana was weighed without its packaging, the amount was about 25.3 pounds of marijuana and 2.16 pounds of THC concentrate.
The charges were dropped by the DA’s office, which had been using the 1,598 pound figure to argue for higher bond.
Since those cases, CSP has changed its policies to tie traffic stops to behavior that is making the road less safe such as causing another driver to swerve or hit the brakes, according to CSP Chief Matthew Packard.
The sergeant-in-charge of the unit during those stops, Aaron Laing, is no longer employed by Colorado State Patrol after an investigation found at least 13 instances of altering subordinates’ reports in the past two years.
The above cases were not related to the investigation into Laing, according to CSP.
The District Attorney’s Office received a “Brady” letter for Laing. Brady letters detail credibility issues with law enforcement officers.
Many police departments will not hire officers with Brady letters. District Attorney Dan Rubinstein has not decided whether to press criminal charges against Laing.