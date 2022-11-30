Charges against an Arizona man accused of transporting methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin in his car were dropped following a Colorado Supreme Court ruling finding fault with tactics used by law enforcement to pull him over.

Eduardo Pena had been charged with three counts of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and three counts of importation, all class one felonies, following a traffic stop in April, 2022. The record of the case no longer officially exists.