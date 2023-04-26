The charges against a man arrested after Colorado State Patrol troopers found heroin in a car he was riding in during a traffic stop in April, 2022, have been dropped by the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
Eusebio Gonzalez-Ruiz, 37, was a passenger in a car that was pulled over about 12 miles from the Utah border by the Colorado State Patrol smuggling and interdiction unit based in Fruita.
“Though probable cause exists, the admissible evidence is insufficient to support a conclusion that the defendant is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, and there is no reasonable likelihood of conviction at trial,” the dismissal motion motion, which was filed April 20, states.
According to the arrest affidavit, the car was a rental from Pomona, California, that previously had been in Las Vegas, and was pulled over for being in the left lane while not passing other vehicles.
Police said stories by the vehicle’s three occupants didn’t match, and reported finding about 5.4 pounds of heroin hidden inside a speaker.
Gonzalez-Ruiz was charged with possession of a controlled substance and importing a controlled substance.
The stop was conducted by CSP Trooper Christian Bollen, and after being seized the suspected heroin was put into the possession of Sgt. Aaron Laing, who previously oversaw Fruita’s smuggling and interdiction unit.
Laing is no longer with Colorado State Patrol after an investigation in fall 2022 found he had substantially altered at least 13 reports over the preceding two years to omit references to Homeland Security Investigations vehicles that were involved or in the area of traffic stops.
A new sergeant, Joel Juenke, is now in place.
One of the troopers whose reports omitted mentions of HSI vehicles was Bollen.
In December, District Attorney Dan Rubinstein stated in a letter he had credibility concerns with Bollen. Rubinstein said Bollen omitted the fact that a suspect vehicle had been pulled over for following an unmarked Homeland Security car too closely.
In that case, another trooper had mentioned the HSI vehicle and noticed his report had been changed, prompting the investigation into Laing.
According to the arrest affidavit, Gonzalez-Ruiz and the other occupants of the vehicle stopped in April of 2022 were questioned by HSI following the traffic stop.
The case against one of the other occupants, Raymundo Puga-Alvarez, is still pending, with a hearing set for May 15.
No information about the third occupant was available.