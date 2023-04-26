The charges against a man arrested after Colorado State Patrol troopers found heroin in a car he was riding in during a traffic stop in April, 2022, have been dropped by the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Eusebio Gonzalez-Ruiz, 37, was a passenger in a car that was pulled over about 12 miles from the Utah border by the Colorado State Patrol smuggling and interdiction unit based in Fruita.

