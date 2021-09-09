Prosecutors filed formal felony and misdemeanor charges against Mesa County Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley on Thursday, and set a review hearing for her later this month.
Knisley, 66, faces a class 4 felony count of second-degree burglary and a class 2 misdemeanor charge of a cyber crime in relation to possible harassment of employees in her office that relate to ongoing investigations into other possible state and federal criminal matters.
After a brief court appearance before District Judge Matthew Barrett, Knisley told a large group of supporters who nearly filled the courtroom that when Clerk Tina Peters is not in the office, she's in charge.
Knisley made no other comments inside or outside the courtroom about her innocence or guilt.
Barrett set an advisement hearing for Knisley on Sept. 30. The judge said Knisley wasn't entitled to a preliminary hearing, but did set a "review hearing," which he said was "essentially a continued arraignment or advisement hearing."
Knisley currently is free on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond and under orders by the court to have no contact "of any kind" with employees in her office.
The charges were initially filed against Knisley earlier this month after she defied an order from County Administrator Pete Baier not to return to her office after he placed her on paid administrative leave from her $90,000-a-year job and ordered to stay out of the clerk's office. Her entry swipe card that allowed her access to certain secure areas of the Elections Division had been disabled, as was her computer logon password, according to Knisley's arrest affidavit.
Regardless, Knisley allegedly returned to her office two days later, somehow gaining access to the office and using Peters' computer passwords while trying to print unknown computer files, which she was unsuccessful at doing.
County officials returned to her office and threatened to call police if she did not leave.
Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, who is the lead prosecutor in the case, said his office decided to file charges to ensure Knisley does not return while local, state and federal investigations are ongoing into allegations that she, Peters and others violated security protocols that revealed passcodes and hard drive information on the county's election equipment to voter-fraud conspiracy theorists, who later publicly reveal that information on social media and the internet.
The county's Human Resources department are in the midst of a harassment investigation into Knisley's behavior, which CNN reported last week stem from her threatening her workers to not cooperate with investigations into Peters' office or the harassment complaints against her.
She was accused by "multiple" workers in the clerk's office of engaging "in inappropriate, unprofessional conduct in the workplace."
Unlike Peters, who was directly elected to office by the voters, Knisley is considered a county employee and is subject to county personnel rules.
That probe and the charges against Knisley are separate from investigations by Rubinstein's office, the FBI and the Colorado Attorney General's Office.
Knisley faces up to 6 years in prison and a $500,000 fine for the burglary charge, and up to 1 year in jail and a $1,000 fine in the misdemeanor charge.
Both Knisley and Peters also are the subject of a lawsuit filed by the Colorado Secretary of State's Office to temporarily prohibit the two from conducting the 2021 coordinated election. While that suit and a previous order by Secretary of State Jena Griswold keeps Peters from overseeing elections, she's still in charge of the DMV and recorder aspects of her office.
Currently, Peters' whereabouts are unknown. She never returned to Mesa County after appearing at a voter-fraud conspiracy theory event in South Dakota hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump and a believer that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
Peters also faces two ethics complaints filed with Griswold's office and the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission on allegations she's accepted monetary gifts far in excess of state limits.
A group of about 30 supporters of Peters and Knisley appeared with Knisley during her court appearance, and later met on the lawn in front of the Mesa County Justice Center on North Spruce Street, where they waved America flags and prayed for Knisley and Peters.