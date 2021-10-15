A statewide campaign of civil rights complaints against charter schools for allegedly discriminatory application questions includes complaints against two Mesa County schools.
Independence Academy and Juniper Ridge Community School both had complaints filed against them by Disability Law Colorado alleging questions on the schools’ applications asking whether the student had received Special Education or Section 504 services discriminated against disabled children.
Both schools reported the application questions that prompted the complaints have been removed, and the schools are examining their applications for other issues.
In its application materials, Independence Academy asked if students had ever received an Individualized Education Plan (IEP), which “every child with a disability who attends public school and receives special education and related services must have,” according to the State of Colorado Department of Education.
Independence Academy also asked if students had a 504 plan. Section 504 is a federal law that prohibits discrimination against disabled children in organizations that receive federal funding, such as school districts.
Juniper Ridge also asked if students had received special education services, and if the services were “504 related.”
Lisa Gonsalves, Independence Academy’s executive director, said the questions have been removed from Independence Academy’s application.
“It’s already been rectified,” Gonsalves said Thursday.
Gonsalves said the application has also been cleaned up generally, and she’s grateful for the issue being brought to light.
“I appreciate them being able to highlight wherever we can do better and we can move forward with that,” Gonsalves said.
The questions have also been removed from Juniper Ridge’s application, according to the school.
Kathleen Mumaw, the Head of School for Juniper Ridge, said Mesa County Valley D51 attorney John Williams is reviewing the rest of the school’s application for any issues.
“We welcome everyone,” Mumaw said.
Andrea Haitz, who is running for a seat on the D51 school board, served on the board of Juniper Ridge from 2015 to 2021, including as vice chair from 2016 to 2018 and chair from 2018-2020.
Haitz said the complaints were filed after her time on the board was up, and there wasn’t any discrimination at the school she was aware of during her tenure.
“From my standpoint, we just want to make sure kids’ needs are being met,” Haitz said.
Haitz said in a follow-up email Thursday she believed the information about the complaints was being circulated by the “Democrat party.”
Information on the complaints was first reported by education-focused outlet Chalkbeat. Disability Law Colorado identified 29 Colorado charter schools in its complaints, according to Chalkbeat’s reporting.
According to a 2020 report by the National Center for Special Education in Charter Schools on enrollment of students with disabilities in Colorado charter schools, “The 2019-2020 average enrollment rate of students with disabilities in Colorado charters schools (7.4%) is lower than the average enrollment rate of students with disabilities in Colorado traditional public schools in districts with charter schools (11.4%).”
According to Chalkbeat’s reporting, 11.7% of students enrolled in Juniper Ridge in 2020 had IEPs, and 6.1% of Independence Academy students had IEPs.
Other Western Slope schools named in the complaints include The Juniper School in Durango, Vista Charter School in Montrose County, Southwest Open School in Montezuma-Cortez, Pagosa Peak Open School in Archuleta County, Aspen Community Charter School in Aspen and Carbondale Community School in Carbondale.
Emily Harvey, the Disability Law Colorado attorney who filed the complaints, said she expects many of the complaints to be closed in the coming weeks.
, and Disability Law Colorado will not be commenting further.