When buying a $100 trailer, a few repairs are to be expected. What’s important to remember is that any improvements must be tackled with the same spirit of thriftiness that bought the trailer in the first place.
It’s a matter of integrity.
Rafting season always comes with the considerably less amusing side quests of moving watercraft from one put-in to another. There’s a handful of ways to handle these logistics, and none of them amounts to any fun.
In some cases, precision packing married with a lot of time on the K-Pump will allow for stuffing all your inflatables and the river gunk they carry inside your car.
This is a strategy I’ve leaned on often, culminating in my masterpiece last season when I concealed three people, a 9-foot raft and a paddle board into a Subaru Legacy. It will not surprise you to learn this car was built during that period when sedans were manufactured with an internal volume comparable to that of large cetaceans.
Another option for hauling your boat from point A to Point B involves a combination of ratchet straps and hoping it’s not too windy. I’ve never quite had the stomach for lashing things to the roof of my car, but I only barely have the stomach for water sports in general so I guess that scans.
This year, in order to ease our transport obligations, a trailer was acquired. But not just any trailer: the finest, cheapest light trailer western Colorado had to offer. Sporting a weathered, single-sheet plywood deck and fenders that appeared crafted from the steel of a condemned playground, this trailer rattled down the streets with a battle hymn announcing that if it was not headed for the scrap yard, then it probably should be.
It was perfect.
I’ll confess to being one of those types who avoids buying new stuff. My existence has already produced more plastic garbage than I care to think about.
I’ve never owned a car built in this millennium so, if a trailer can be tuned up well enough to carry an inflated boat from one end of the county to the other, then that’s sufficient for me.
This, by the way, is more or less the same reasoning that leads high school automotive students to fashion bumpers from a piece of pressure-treated lumber and a few lag bolts.
I, for one, commend their ingenuity in circumnavigating the $9 billion bumper industry.
Anyway, possessing both the mindset and skill set of a precocious teenager tuning up their first car, my girlfriend and I set about shoring up this trailer with, well, whatever was lying around.
First on the list was the deck of the trailer, an aged and weathered sheet of plywood due for retirement.
But, a sheet of plywood costs half the value of the trailer itself these days, so we opted to waterproof it instead. Thanks to a previous tile job, there was some waterproofing membrane lying around with a label that didn’t expressly say it couldn’t be used for such a project.
After pounding, taping and painting the fenders back into a shape that wouldn’t be a hazard to children, we set about elevating a platform for the raft to sit on.
Fortunately, we had two pieces of 2x8 lying around that could span the width of the trailer.
Unfortunately, only one of the pieces was long enough, so we splinted the remaining scraps to make up the difference.
It looks terrible, and I won’t be including a photo.
Finally, we treated everything with a cornucopia of whatever finishers we had left lying around and broke free the rusty components with a combination of solvents and an old tire-iron.
Eight dollars in lag bolts provided the finishing touches on a project that wrapped up just in time to float whatever is left of the Colorado River.
Except for the wheel bearings. We paid someone to do that. Not enough YouTube tutorials on the internet to make me think I wanted any part of that.
Tom Hesse is the city editor at The Daily Sentinel.