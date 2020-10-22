Prompted in part by this year’s Pine Gulch Fire, Chevron is donating a total of more than $100,000 to entities including Mesa County to help with emergency management communication needs.
The company is donating $38,000 to Mesa County Emergency Services, $30,000 to the town of Rangely, $26,500 to the De Beque Fire Protection District and $15,000 to Garfield County Emergency Management.
Mesa County, De Beque Fire and Garfield County all plan to use the money for new radios, and Rangely plans to use its portion to help pay for replacing its 15-year-old emergency dispatch radio console.
Chevron has extensive natural gas assets north of De Beque and produces from an oil field near Rangely. The Pine Gulch Fire, which burned about 139,000 acres north of Grand Junction, threatened some of Chevron’s assets.
Chevron spokesperson Sara Scarlett said the donations represent a thank-you to emergency entities for looking out for the community and will provide for updating “some much-needed technology that they need to keep the community safe.”
Chevron said in a news release local emergency management agencies that helped fight the fire all identified the lack of updated communications equipment as a safety issue.
“We were moved and amazed by the work of the emergency management teams from Mesa County, De Beque and Garfield County during the Pine Gulch Fire,” Andrew Olson, Chevron’s Colorado operations superintendent, said in the release. “We also work closely with the town of Rangely as a primary source of emergency response at locations and facilities in that area. By reaching out to all four agencies we learned of specific needs to update and upgrade communication equipment and are delighted to be able to help them make these essential improvements.”
Andy Martsolf, Mesa County Emergency Services director, said in the release, “The ability to communicate effectively during a wildfire is critical in keeping our firefighters safe. This generous donation by Chevron will allow us to replace outdated radios immediately instead of over multiple years. The new radio technology will ensure the Mesa County Wildland Fire Team is fully prepared and equipped for the next fire season.”
De Beque Fire Chief Mike Harvey said in Chevron’s news release that the district will use the donated funds to buy handheld radios for firefighters and update mobile radios in fire vehicles, allowing the department to communicate with federal resources. Chris Bornholdt, Garfield County’s emergency manager, likewise said the donation will allow for an upgrade of radios and improved ability to communicate with federal partners.
Rangely Town Manager Lisa Piering said Wednesday the Chevron donation is much-welcomed as the town continues to seek other grants to go towards paying for its new dispatch console.
“Chevron has always been a great partner to the town of Rangely. They didn’t hesitate when we asked if they had any funding available, so we’re very, very appreciative of that,” she said.