As Grand Junction Police Chief Doug Shoemaker recently prepared to send out a series of tweets critical of the police behavior leading to George Floyd’s death — which would propel him into the local and national discussion about the use of force by law enforcement — he hesitated the way he always does before engaging in the social media fray.
“Every time I send a social media message out I hover over the send button,” he said.
Shoemaker said that no matter what he says or does, some people will take issue with it, and while that can be hard, he has to know in his heart that when he sends out a comment he stands by it.
“And I’m not afraid to stand by it,” he said.
In his May 29 thread on Twitter, Shoemaker said in part that “when cops do bad things, other cops must call it out. We are better than this. Let’s be better together.”
Shoemaker said in an interview Thursday, “It’s always a risk when you take a very open, external-facing stance, particularly on social media, to address something that you’re passionate about. So when I sent out those messages … I think I certainly elicited a lot of emotional responses from people not only locally but across the country.”
He said the vast majority of those comments were supportive and positive, and the statements he made initially and in subsequent days, including in a column that appeared in Thursday’s Daily Sentinel, “are really what I stand for.”
But he added, “I’m fully aware that I’m a target, and I’m a target from a lot of different viewpoints. Some people think I’m not doing enough. Some people think I’m taking a side when I feel there shouldn’t be a side to this, there should just be doing what’s right.”
He said he recognizes that he has “called out” police across the country.
“I’m sure I’ve made some enemies and that’s too bad, but at the end of the day if that makes them an enemy of me then they were never my friend to begin with, and quite frankly they need to do a reassessment of why they’re in this job in the first place,” he said.
POSITIVE REACTIONS
Shoemaker says his staff has been “extremely supportive.” He also reached out to the membership of Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police and to the Colorado Fraternal Order of Police about his comments.
“It reassures me that both groups have said we are behind you 110% on this, so that feels good and I feel like we’re moving in the right direction,” Shoemaker said.
This week the chiefs association and County Sheriffs Association of Colorado released a joint statement saying they were appalled by the “indefensible use of force” on Floyd and lack of intervention by other officers in the Minneapolis killing. The two organizations and Fraternal Order of Police have come out in support of making it a crime when officers fail to intervene in cases of use of unreasonable force. A sweeping police reform bill introduced in Colorado this week, Senate Bill 20-217, would require that officers who fail to intervene in such instances must be fired, decertified and barred from any future police job.
Since his initial tweets Shoemaker has met with local protesters who marched into the police station. Some Colorado Mesa University football players have been among the local protesters, as has the team’s new coach, Tremaine Jackson. Jackson, who is black, reached out to Shoemaker based on Shoemaker’s comments, helping kick off ongoing conversations involving the two and others.
Shoemaker also attended a Grand Junction City Council meeting Wednesday in which members of the black community aired grievances and called for action.
“I think that I’m appreciative of people showing up to voice their concerns and do so peacefully,” Shoemaker said about that meeting. “I don’t disagree at all with a majority of things that were said but we need to have conversations that are uncomfortable for people.”
WORKING ON RACIAL ISSUES
Shoemaker last served in the Jefferson City Police Department in Missouri. After the 2014 fatal shooting of Michael Brown by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, Shoemaker served as incident commander for the “Journey for Justice” march that the NAACP organized and went from Ferguson to Jefferson City, the state capital. Shoemaker said he already was friends with the president of the local NAACP chapter, visited with marchers ahead of time, and helped work to assure they were able to exercise their First Amendment rights in what ended up being a peaceful event.
Shoemaker said that when the National Socialist Movement — “or Nazis, if you want to call them that” — came to Jefferson City, he, church leaders and others decided to hold a community rally to put out a different message. He said he was criticized by the group on its website as a result.
He believes some of his actions in Jefferson City serve as “a summation of how I feel and how I understand that my position is one where I’m expected to do the right thing and people in my profession are trying to do the right thing.”
Shoemaker thinks it’s important for people to act on what they believe in.
“Quite frankly I don’t have a lot of love in my heart for people who just want to talk about it, to make a political statement, and then not do anything about it.”
MAKING CHANGE
Shoemaker thinks that what changes come out of the George Floyd tragedy shouldn’t be short-term, symbolic gestures, but sustainable ones that make a difference.
He believes state lawmakers have failed to do adequate outreach to law enforcement as they move to pass police reform legislation. He said a provision of SB 20-217, which would require that police use body cameras but provides no funding for them, reflects a failure by politicians to look at individual departments and their issues. Grand Junction police now have body cameras, something that costs the department about $140,000 a year, and Shoemaker worries that some departments that already are underfunded and understaffed may be required to invest in the equipment, data storage and other costs related to body cameras.
Shoemaker thinks it says a lot that Coach Jackson has reached out to him after the statements he has made, “but not one statewide politician has asked me a question. That tells me where their heart is.”
State Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver, a sponsor of the bill and an African American, said in a written response, “I am glad to hear that Police Chief Shoemaker condemns the police behavior that has recently occurred in Minnesota. The sad reality of this issue is that this behavior is not unique to Minnesota. Police misuse of force and abuse of power is an issue right here in our own state of Colorado.
“The body camera provision in the proposed legislation is particularly important for ensuring accountability for our officers, and restoring the integrity of the profession to the people they serve. Departments should prioritize funding this provision.
“Additionally, this conversation is not new to this state nor to our police departments, but this legislation was urgently drafted as a direct response to the community’s demands for justice.”
Shoemaker said he doesn’t need a state lawmaker “or anybody in politics to tell me how I need to do what I do in terms of ethics.”
He said when it comes to things such as use of force, the department is looking at things it can do better.
“We’re doing things really well but we’re trying to improve and we’re looking at things locally that our community cares about.”
He emphasized that evaluating and incorporating better ways for Grand Junction police to do their job has been an ongoing process that predates the death of George Floyd.
“That should be happening … every single year (in police departments). It shouldn’t take something like this to keep us moving forward.”
A LOCAL FOCUS
Shoemaker declined to comment on what is going on nationally when it comes to the protests over Floyd’s death and the response by police, or for that matter President Trump. Shoemaker said he doesn’t get political.
“All I can control is what I do here,” he said.
A focus for Shoemaker is on hearing what CMU football players and Jackson have to say.
“I want to figure out how we can create something locally that can be a great foundation for others to build on in their areas. … Ideally some people have their eyes open across the country with other departments and they follow our lead on some of those things.”
But he said it’s going to take time to act on a local level, and it will require community involvement, rather than people such as him or Jackson acting alone.
“I need other people’s help and need their grace,” he said.