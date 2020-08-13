Mesa County’s chief judge, chief court clerk and a supervisor with the 21st Judicial District are the subjects of a federal lawsuit claiming that innocent people are being illegally arrested for violating protection orders that no longer are valid.
The case, filed in U.S. District Court by a Texas-based civil rights law firm on behalf of a Mesa County resident, alleges that the three — Chief Judge Brian Flynn, Court Clerk Charlene Benton and Court Supervisor Ruth Ann Brigham — knew for years that the judicial district’s system of negating protection orders after defendants have served their sentences was broken, and failed to address it.
The lawyer in the case, former Grand Junction attorney James Roberts, who now lives in Addison, Texas, says in the lawsuit that his client, Elson Foster, had been arrested by police seven times in 2018 for allegedly violating the same mandatory protection order even though that order should have been posted in the court’s computers as being no longer valid.
The three defendants in the case did not respond to requests for comment.
The suit says the problem is more widespread than to just his client, adding that Flynn has known about the problem since he was named chief judge in 2018, but did nothing to correct it. It also says that Flynn’s predecessor, now retired Chief Judge David Bottger, was made aware of the problem and ordered it corrected, but the problem persisted.
“Chief Judge Flynn was already on notice that his policies related to vacating mandatory protection orders were allowing innocent citizens’ constitutional rights to be violated by being illegally arrested and detained,” Roberts writes in the lawsuit. “His written policy literally acknowledges ... exact injuries suffered by Mr. Foster in this case, however, he failed to act in a manner that would prevent the constitutional violations.”
The suit cites numerous emails with Flynn and Bottger dating back to 2016 when Deputy Public Defender Scott Burrill first alerted Bottger about the issue, citing four specific examples of clients who had finished their sentences, but were re-arrested on active protection orders that should have been vacated.
Roberts says in the suit that Colorado law requires any protection order to be vacated after defendants have completed their sentences, including time served on parole.
“To be clear, the way that the 21st Judicial District, at the direction of Chief Judge Flynn, was handling the administrative task of vacating mandatory protection orders was by relying on defendants to inform the court that their parole had been completed,” the lawsuit said.
“The fact that the State Court Administrator’s Office had been sending the 21st Judicial District a list of defendants who were close to completing parole or who were being released from the department of corrections for time served demonstrates that it was the responsibility of the 21st Judicial District — not the defendants themselves — to vacate mandatory protection orders when they were no longer valid,” the suit says.
After Foster had been arrested the first four times in August 2018, and spending one night in jail each time, he filed a notice with the court that his parole had been completed July 25, 2018, and asking that the protection order against him be vacated. Regardless, he was arrested three more times in September and October 2018 for the same alleged violation, the suit says.
After each arrest, Foster and his public defenders explained to the presiding judges about the false protection order, and had each case summarily dismissed. The order against Foster barred him from consuming alcohol.
“Burrill put Chief Judge Flynn on notice that his unwritten policies, including the policy of ‘relying on defendants to notify the district of when their parole has been completed,’ were causing constitutional violations as innocent people continued to be arrested ‘every few months,’” the suit says.
Roberts says the district’s policies have not changed, and innocent people are still be re-arrested even now. He said that as the lawsuit progresses, more incidents of wrongful arrests will be revealed.