The state's Judicial Branch needs to change its ways if it is to get passed allegations of systemic sexism and harassment from its top leaders, Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian Boatright told the Colorado Legislature on Thursday.
In Boatright’s “State-of-the-Judiciary" address to a joint session of the Legislature, a speech that only comes every two years, the chief justice said the Judicial Branch is taking steps to discover the truth behind recent allegations of system-wide misconduct, coverups and sexual harassment that may have been going on for several decades.
“We’re going to get this right,” Boatright said. “Where there was wrongdoing, we will address. Where there was an abuse of power, we will stop it. Where our policies are deficient, we will change them. We want to know the truth.”
The scandal that has rocked the judicial branch, first uncovered in a series of stories by the Denver Post, center on an allegation that its former chief of staff, Mindy Masias, was improperly awarded a $2.5 million contract through a firm she created, Leadership Practice, as a bribe to pay her off for not filing a lawsuit revealing evidence of systemic harassment, favoritism and discrimination at all levels of the branch, including in its district courts.
“We recognize the branch faces a crisis of confidence in its leadership,” Boatright said. "We know that investigating and addressing the allegations within the branch will be a difficult process, but we are committed to seeing it through to the end. This will result in a culture change, and we are going to make sure that happens.”
The chief justice said the branch has been aware of some of these issues for at least the past 18 months, saying it’s already taken some steps to address them.
This week, Boatright asked the offices of the governor, attorney general and legislative leaders to help create a special panel to oversee an independent investigation — one the branch will have no control over — to get to the bottom of things.
“While the culture problems were not caused by any specific individual — and I’m not blaming anyone — we concluded that change was necessary,” Boatright said. “As a result, since that time almost the entire (branch) leadership has been replaced.”
Part of that change calls for rotating the chief justice seat more frequently. Boatright just took over that position this year due to the retirement of former Chief Justice Nathan B. Coats when he reached the mandatory retirement age of 72.
The next chief is to be Justice Monica M. Marquez, a Grand Junction native and daughter to former Colorado Court of Appeals and Mesa County District Judge Jose D.L. Marquez. When that will happen, however, is not yet known.
Marquez was appointed to the bench by former Gov. Bill Ritter in 2010.
State lawmakers said they, too, were appalled by the new revelations of the goings-on inside the branch, but were pleased it was being addressed.
“If recent allegation are true, harassment, sexism and power abuse are common occurrences throughout the ranks of the judiciary, a truly horrifying thing to image,” said Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo. “Action must proceed quickly and comprehensively to address these allegations, leaving no stone unturned, until we right the wrongs of the past."