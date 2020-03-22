Mesa County’s Public Health and Human Services departments are hoping to help people in need find access to child care during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Starting Monday, the organizations are launching a hotline that people can call for help locating a licensed child care facility with openings.
That hotline is 970-683-2300. Calls to that number will be rerouted to the appropriate locations to answer questions.
Some of the licensed facilities in the area are operating at half the capacity with so many people either newly out of work or working from home. But with spring break ending and school remaining out of session for now, the organizations realize some workers who still have to venture out for work may need help with care.
“There’s still a lot of essential workers who need to work,” said Melissa Schierland, child care assistance program manager at the Department of Human Services.
When calling the hotline, people can also inquire about the state’s Child Care Assistance Program that can provide financial relief to those in need of child care.
To qualify, a family must make less than 185% of the federal poverty level and either be employed or in school. Other financial help might be coming, Schierland said, but local organizations don’t have all the information yet.
“We’re waiting on guidance from the governor for exactly what we’re doing for emergency funding,” she said.
For those who might be concerned about sending a child to an outside facility for care during the workday, Jeff Kuhr, executive director of Mesa County Public Health, said the facilities are licensed by Public Health and use a huge portion of their budgets for cleaning supplies. They’ve also taken extra precautions during the outbreak.
“People may be cautious with risks, but we know child care is under strict guidelines,” Kuhr said. “It’s a pretty stringent process.”
Schierland said she’s seen more interest in the family, friends and neighbors program that allows people to watch up to four children, including their own, without having a license. With some people out of work, people are choosing to go that route, but Schierland said there is no financial assistance available for this at the moment.
Other child care options are also available, including at School District 51 and Colorado Mesa University.
District 51 has its extended hours program open at four schools during work hours Monday through Friday with either the Child Care Assistance Program or private pay. For information, call 241-3603.
CMU is opening 70 child care slots and 30 school age spots to area emergency and health care workers at its Little Mav Learning Center.
It’s also working with Hilltop Community Resources to help find financial aid for child care.
“Nurses, doctors and emergency medical personnel are essential to the challenge we face in helping people infected with COVID-19,” CMU President Tim Foster said in an email to The Daily Sentinel. “CMU is pleased to announce that we see an opportunity to support these brave and essential people by caring for their children as they care for our community.”
Daily Sentinel reporter Dan West contributed to this report.