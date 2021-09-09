The 6-year-old girl who died on a ride at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park has been identified as Wongel Estifanos.
The Garfield County Coroner's Office identified the girl Wednesday, three days after the girl died while riding the Haunted Mine Drop amusement ride at the adventure park. No further details of the investigation have been released.
The coroner's office also included a link to the official fundraising site for the Estifanos family. Donations can be made via GoFundMe to https://www.gofundme.com/f/wongel-estifanos