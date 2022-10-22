Woman accused  in death of toddler  is formally charged

The 48-year sentence of one of two women who pleaded guilty in the 2016 death of a 3-year-old will stand, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.

Rebekah Joy Wallin, who along with her girlfriend, Shanna Lorane Gossett, entered into a plea deal for second-degree murder of Gossett’s niece, Bethannie Johnson, in exchange for prosecutors dropping charges of child abuse resulting in death, first-degree murder, second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and false imprisonment.