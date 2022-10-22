The 48-year sentence of one of two women who pleaded guilty in the 2016 death of a 3-year-old will stand, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.
Rebekah Joy Wallin, who along with her girlfriend, Shanna Lorane Gossett, entered into a plea deal for second-degree murder of Gossett’s niece, Bethannie Johnson, in exchange for prosecutors dropping charges of child abuse resulting in death, first-degree murder, second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and false imprisonment.
If convicted on those charges, one or both of the defendants could have faced the death penalty, which was in law at the time.
The plea deal called for a sentencing range of 16 to 48 years in prison. District Judge Brian J. Flynn opted to give both the maximum, saying at the time of sentencing that he found the case “shocking to a reasonable person’s consciousness,” according to press reports at the time.
Wallin appealed despite “explicitly” waiving her right to have her sentence reconsidered, Judge Michael Berger wrote in the opinion, which was joined by Judges Rebecca Freyre and Lino Lipinsky.
“Based on extensive findings and consideration of the factors that bear on the determination of a proper sentence, the trial court sentenced her to the maximum term permitted under the plea agreement,” Berger wrote. “The court found this to be the only appropriate sentence ‘given the extreme abuse that B.J. endured (and) the large number of injuries that she sustained.’ ”
During their sentencing, prosecutors told Flynn that the two “needlessly beat, abused and tortured” the child.
Wallin, who filed the appeal on her own behalf, also tried to argue that her original attorney had coerced her into entering into the plea agreement.
She argued that her counsel indicated her sentence would be on the lighter side.
“The record before us definitively establishes that (1) Wallin was properly advised of the consequences of her plea both in the written plea agreement and at the providency hearing, (2) she understood the advisement, (3) she was given an opportunity to clarify any point she did not understand, and (4) the sentence imposed complies with both the plea agreement and the applicable sentencing laws,” Berger wrote.
Wallin, 38, is serving her sentence at the Denver Women’s Correctional Facility. She is eligible for parole in 2050.
Gossett, 36, currently is serving her prison sentence at the La Vista Correctional Facility. She, too, is first eligible for parole in 2050.