EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a three-part series about how the Mesa County Department of Human Services has been responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
First responders and medical professionals aren’t the only people risking exposure to the coronavirus in the course of doing their jobs so the rest of us remain safe and protected.
Mesa County Department of Human Services has up to 50 child protection and at-risk adult service workers who are on the front lines, too.
While those and other people who work to protect neglected and abused children are doing what they can to maintain social distancing during this pandemic, there still is a need to meet with children and families directly in dealing with cases, said Joe Kellerby, director of the department’s child welfare division.
“When we have to respond to situations where children are being alleged to being mistreated, we are still responding face to face,” Kellerby said. “A lot of our ongoing work with families where we have mitigated safety, or we have what we feel are kids not being harmed or at risk of it, then we have moved some of those face-to-face meetings to a mobile platform. But at any time if any of our workers or supervisors feel that safety is in question in those ongoing cases, we are then responding with an in-person meeting.”
He said the same applies with older county residents under the department’s adult protection division, which Kellerby also oversees.
When those in-person meetings are necessary, the department has instituted new procedures to prevent any spread of the virus, such as telling caseworkers not to touch any surface while in someone’s home, and to remain more than 6 feet apart, preferably 10, he said.
“It’s our normal process. A supervisor assigns a case to a caseworker and they’re still responding to the house,” Kellerby said. “We are asking many additional questions about symptoms, about being around anybody that was symptomatic, or if they had anybody in their homes who have traveled outside of the country.
“If any of those answers are no, we proceed with a normal face-to-face visit,” he added. “They do have PPEs, and certainly have lots of hand sanitizers that’s been made available. They’ve got masks. We are certainly asking people to mask up if they’ve got any symptoms, and certainly our caseworkers can wear masks for their own protection.”
The department along with other groups that deal with at-risk children, such as Mesa County Court-Appointed Special Advocates, also are concerned that with schools closed, it’s harder to know if children are being abused.
Teachers and other school officials, for example, are trained to spot signs of abuse. That’s why the Mesa County Partnership for Children & Families is asking for help from the community, particularly neighbors of homes that have children.
“It is absolutely critical for people to be very aware of the kids in their neighborhood and those they might see at the grocery store,” said Stacey Mascarenas, co-chair of the partnership. “Stay alert for things that don’t sound right and be aware of kids you might see or hear when you are out doing essential things.”
Mesa County Attorney Patrick Coleman said his office, too, is trying to stay on top of dependency and neglect cases for children and at-risk adults, including continuing to do in-person court appearances when necessary.
He said that while some members of his staff are working remotely when they can, others have no choice but to continue those cases for the sake of protecting the county’s most vulnerable residents.
“The attorneys, to the extent they can, work from home, but the dependency and neglect caseloads are not allowed to use electronic filing so everything has to be done in person and hand delivered with the court,” Coleman told the Mesa County commissioners on Wednesday. “There are hearings, many of which are considered emergencies where dependency and neglect cases especially are concerned. Those attorneys are having to go to court.”
Coleman said the courts have imposed restrictions due to Gov. Jared Polis’s stay-at-home order that include several social distancing requirements, such as limiting who can be in the courtroom at any one time.
Joy Thompson, executive director of Mesa County CASA, said many of her volunteer advocates are older people who are more susceptible to contracting the virus, so most are handling cases remotely. At the same time, though, they are trying to be diligent in making sure children are protected from any abuse.
“The one thing that we are still doing is taking all of our information and submitting that to court,” Thompson said. “We’re still getting our reports in there, and we calling into hearings and making sure the kids are in the forefront of the court’s mind and getting services.”
Kellerby said those court proceedings are crucial because they can determine if a child should be removed from a potentially unsafe home setting. And with those cases where a child has been reunited with family, followup reviews primarily are being done remotely when deemed appropriate.
Still, Kellerby said he’s concerned about children falling through the cracks, particularly with increased stress on families forced to shelter at home because of the pandemic, and the mental health toll that can create.
“There are a lot of kids not being seen, and we have seen a decrease in our call volume of child abuse and neglect,” Kellerby said. “It is concerning because we’re worried about having the right eyes on kids who may be in a tough situation.”
Kellerby said that in addition to his office, Mind Springs Health and Hilltop also offer parenting and mental health services, including call-in lines.
The department maintains two hotlines, 844-CO-4-KIDS to report suspected child abuse cases, and its parent help line at 800-244-5373. People also can contact the department directly at 241-8480 or the Western Colorado 211 line to access other services.