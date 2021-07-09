Victims of child sex assaults can sue organizations for past incidents if they covered up that abuse or failed to do anything to prevent it under a bill signed by Gov. Jared Polis late Wednesday.
That measure, Senate Bill 88, allows for civil lawsuits to be filed in future incidents, but it also provides a three-year window to file them for cases that occurred since 1960.
The new right to file such civil claims not only applies to such government agencies as the Division of Youth Services, but also to private ones such as the Catholic Church or the Boy Scouts.
“It’s taken decades to get to this point, but now in Colorado survivors of childhood sexual assault will finally be able to have their day in court,” said Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, D-Commerce City, one of the main sponsors of the bill.
“For the first time ever, survivors of child sexual abuse will finally have a clear path to hold their abusers accountable,” added Sen. Jessie Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge, and another sponsor.
“This bill becoming law sends a clear message that we no longer tolerate the abuse of kids and the institutions that have continually covered up such vile behavior in our state,” she said.
While the bill was primarily backed by Democrats in the Colorado Legislature, it did have Republican support, including from Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, who was one of four primary sponsors of the bill and the only Republican who helped introduce it.
“SB88 holds institutions accountable for covering up child rape and sexual misconduct,” Soper said. “This is a historical first in the nation, and I’m proud to have championed this pro-victim’s right bill through the House and into law with the governor’s signature.”
Local Republicans, such as Rep. Marc Catlin of Montrose, and Sens. Ray Scott of Grand Junction and Don Coram of Montrose voted for the bill, while Reps. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, and Perry Will, R-New Castle, voted against it.
The bill comes on the heels of a similar measure that Polis signed into law in April.
That measure, SB73, removed the state’s six-year statute of limitations on civil claims for sexual assault or sexual abuse of a child.
That measure also was introduced by Soper and Coram.