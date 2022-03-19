A Grand Junction man convicted in 2017 on multiple counts of sexual assault on two children won’t see his conviction overturned, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.
Robert Jess Sherrill, 50, was charged and convicted on eight separate counts, four of sexual assault on a child as a pattern of abuse, and four of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. Each count came with a sentence of eight years to life.
In his appeal, his court-appointed attorneys tried to argue that District Judge Lance Timbreza erred at trial when he allowed certain testimony by an expert witness by prosecutors, that the judge shouldn’t have allowed testimony of prior bad acts, and that prosecutors failed to provide sufficient evidence on one of the occasions he was convicted.
“At trial (one of the children) testified that Sherrill began sexually assaulting her when she was eight years old,” Judge Anthony Navarro wrote in the opinion, which was joined by Judges Elizabeth Harris and Rebecca Freyre. “She said he touched her every time she stayed overnight, but she identified four specific instances.”
At that time, the defense attorneys tried to argue that the children had fabricated the abuse because one of them did not want to live with Sherrill and wanted more attention from her mother, adding that the children’s recollection of the incidents were not consistent.
“During direct examination, (the expert witness) testified about how memory is stored and reconstructed, particularly for children who experience trauma,” Navarro wrote. “(The expert) explained that, when a person recalls an event, ‘less salient’ details sometimes ‘fall out’ or are ‘inconsistently reported.’ (The expert) noted that children are typically not as good at understanding timing and sequencing as adults.”
Sherrill’s attorneys also tried to argue that the Colorado Sex Offender Lifetime Supervision Act was unconstitutional.
A three-judge panel of the appeals court rejected each argument.
“Given the many decisions upholding that (the act) is constitutional ... we cannot find that the trial court committed obvious error by failing to strike down the statute,” Navarro wrote.
Sherrill currently is serving his sentence at the Crowley County Correctional Facility. His first parole hearing is in May 2049.