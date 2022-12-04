Reese Bency, 5, raises her hand to ask, “Do germs have eyes?” during a Friday guest lecture by a medical resident of St. Mary’s Medical Center. The lecture took place at STEAM at Eureka! McConnell Science Museum in Grand Junction.
Six-year-olds Arlo Shuler, left, and Haakon Irion play with toy cars during Friday STEAM at Eureka! McConnell Science Museum. The science museum offers multiple child care programs, including a science-based preschool and a licensed day care program that takes kids to the mountains for learning exercises.
Tallia Conley, 9, left, and Amaia Carreras, 10, play outside during STEAM at Eureka! McConnell Science Museum.
Ethan Moore, 6, climbs on playground equipment at Eureka! McConnell Science Museum.
Five-year-olds Kailyn Shuler, center, and Isabella Calhoon, below, enjoy the playground during STEAM at Eureka! McConnell Science Museum.
Danielle Bowen knew that Mesa County was suffering from a lack of adequate child care, but when she decided to step in and start her own early childhood education service, she realized how desperate the situation truly was.
Bowen began the process of opening a child care center last year and received her license from the state in May. She now operates Danielle’s Childcare at her home, doing her part to alleviate the issue of the county’s dearth of child care spots.
It’s through the Mesa County Partnership for Children and Families (MCPCF) that Bowen has been able to launch her business and effectively provide childhood education services.
“It’s actually been my foundation,” Bowen said. “I didn’t even know where to start or how to get this process going or anything. I reached out to the county first, and they got me in line with (MCPCF Early Childhood Council Quality Improvement Navigator) Daisy Thomson and she got me started on all the PDIS (Colorado Shines Professional Development Information System) trainings that I needed to do, she got me connected with my licensing agency, and they’ve really just been my go-to for all of my questions and everything, helping me navigate through the state and all my trainings and all my requirements and everything. That program at Mesa County actually helped me get everything going.”
Bowen said the county partnership helped her navigate the process of receiving her license and implementing effective child care practices that abide by state regulations.
She credits the county for helping to streamline the process without overwhelming her.
“It’s really a good thing,” Bowen said. “I know that it’s fairly new and they’re trying to get the word out about it so that there’s more knowledge and more people, because it helps both sides. It helps providers, but it also helps families match with providers. It really gives you the information on how to become a provider.”
Landmark Christian Preschool, which serves children 6 months to 6 years old, was founded as a pilot site for Mesa County’s Child Care 8,000 (CC8K) program, an initiative to expand existing child care center and approve new ones until the county reaches 8,000 slots for children.
“Truly, for us as a center, we wouldn’t be around if it wasn’t for the efforts of Child Care 8,000.
We just wouldn’t be,” said Landmark Director Lauren Weber. “For us to have somebody come along beside us and say, ‘We understand. We’re at this place and we need to get to this place,’ and have an advocate for us who had really listened to our needs, that changed everything for us. That changed the way things were going. Because of those efforts, we’re still in business and we’re able to help provide care for families and more families in the future.”
Weber said that the Child Care 8,000 program and now the Mesa County Partnership for Children and Families have not only assisted individual child care centers, but also helped unify facilities as a whole.
“The way it’s changed is that everyone was for themselves; there was no trust,” Weber said.
“It was the kind of environment that was very toxic between centers and home centers and the county, and it just wasn’t working. Then Child Care 8,000 started, and what it did is it brought everyone together, so it allowed people to share their frustrations. It allowed the county and the homes and the centers to work together to work through some issues and get staffing needs figured out, get employment needs figured out, get licensing issues figured out, and to have everyone work as one entity rather than an ‘everyone for themselves’ type of deal.”
EUREKA!
The Eureka! McConnell Science Museum offers multiple child care programs, such as a science-based preschool program that’s in its second year and provides scholarships for underserved youth through its partnership with the Buell Foundation, a preschool program for school-age kids that enrolls about 3,000 children each year, and a licensed child care program that takes kids to the mountains to “experimentally learn outdoors” through outdoor activities and social-emotional learning exercises. The latter program enrolls about 300 kids per year.
Like Bowen, Eureka! Executive Director Jenn Moore credited Thomson for the county’s role in the growing success of the science museum’s programs.
“Daisy, who’s our main point of contact over there, has been amazing and has helped us develop those child care licenses, has helped guide and shape us through identifying resources that are available so that our staff are the best-trained and so that our facility is up-to-date and the safest it can be,” Moore said.
“The county’s initiative to find more child care spots has really provided working parents the opportunity to rejoin the workforce while their child is in a safe learning environment.