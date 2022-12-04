Danielle Bowen knew that Mesa County was suffering from a lack of adequate child care, but when she decided to step in and start her own early childhood education service, she realized how desperate the situation truly was.

Bowen began the process of opening a child care center last year and received her license from the state in May. She now operates Danielle’s Childcare at her home, doing her part to alleviate the issue of the county’s dearth of child care spots.