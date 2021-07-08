HopeWest’s children’s grief groups are returning for the summer next week.
The groups help children connect with their peers and learn to cope with the death of someone close to them, according to a HopeWest press release.
Having groups like this is important because kids can help each other cope with loss, Joni Beckner, director of HopeWest Kids, said.
“I think it’s the power of the group,” Beckner said. “Meeting with other kids who have had loss and working through some of the same challenges.”
During the past year, kids have had a lot more screen time at school, and meeting in person is a good way for them to get away from that, Beckner said. The kids will be in small groups to allow for spacing.
HopeWest is an organization that provides individual and group support for kids who are facing serious illness or grief. Last year, according to the release, they provided support for more than 400 kids and teens in Mesa County.
There is a need for the larger community to help kids work through loss, Beckner said.
“What they learn through coping for a loss transfers to all kinds of experiences we have in life,” Beckner said.
HopeWest groups this summer include groups focusing on suicide loss for teens, coping for middle schoolers, creative coping and equine therapy for teens, according to the release.
To register for any of the groups, call (970)-245-5377.
Usually in the summer the center holds Camp Good Grief, a sleepaway camp for kids who have experienced a loss, near Cedaredge. The COVID-19 pandemic forced HopeWest to cancel the camp last summer and this summer, and has also meant kids have had to deal with grief in an especially confusing time.
“Losing someone you love is hard for anyone to handle, but can be especially confusing and painful for children and teens during a year where nothing has been the same,” Beckner said in the press release. “Often there were no visits with their family. No funerals. No celebrations of the lives that helped shape their own. Our groups help kids begin the healing process.”
“We sure hope to be back to camp next summer,” Beckner said.