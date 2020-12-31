At the start of 2020 there was a real possibility the Orchard Mesa Pool would be demolished, but advocacy from users helped delay the pool’s demise at least temporarily.
The pool is owned by School District 51 and managed by the City of Grand Junction. The city, District 51 and Mesa County share the cost of operating the pool.
After construction was completed on the new Orchard Mesa Middle School, D51 officials said they wanted to either demolish the building or transfer it to a different owner. However, neither the city nor county at the time said they wanted to take on the responsibility alone.
The pool, built in 1983, is in need of significant capital investment. A 2018 feasibility study found a need for $2.4 million in repairs to the pool. That money, plus an additional $1.4 million to convert the pool into a satellite community center, was included in a ballot measure that would have raised taxes to fund a new community center, which voters rejected in April 2019.
The Pool Board, which is made up of representatives from the city, D51 and Mesa County, met in late January to discuss the pool’s fate. It was a contentious meeting with officials unable to come to an agreement, while community members pleaded to save the pool.
Members of the community — from seniors to parents — spoke in support of saving the pool. Alma Kenney stressed the pool’s importance to veterans who use it for classes and therapy. Kenney teared up when speaking about her own experience at the pool during the meeting.
“I am a Navy veteran who suffers extremely from PTSD,” Kenney said. “I’ve had two complete knee surgeries in the last two years. This pool has saved my life. I work with disabled veterans. I work with sick veterans and the water saves their lives.”
When the Pool Board met again in February, the three entities agreed to fund the pool operations through 2021 while they considered the options.
“In order for us to build partnerships and alliances, we need to collaborate and work a little better,” City Council Member Phillip Pe’a said at the time. “So hopefully we can do that today and join together because that’s the only way we’re going to build this great community. We all need to work together.”
Since February, there has been no further public discussion of the pool’s fate. In November, it shut down for a short period after an electronic component failed. Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said he expected more failures would continue into the future.
“I would definitely say it’s probably going to be something that will happen on a regular basis,” Sherbenou said. “We’ve got really old systems. In the full renovation that we had planned in 2019, we would have replaced all of the electrical systems. Most of the electrical systems along with filtration, HVAC, mechanical, all the apparatuses that are needed to run the pool, are pretty much original.”