The University of Colorado on Friday announced that Christian Reece has been selected as the school’s regional program manager on the Western Slope to “solidify its commitment to partnerships, programs and people in the region.”
Reece, a Grand Junction resident, recently served as Club 20’s executive director for eight years before stepping down in February to accept her position with the University of Colorado.
Before that, she served as a field representative for U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, worked for Habitat for Humanity Mesa County, and served on the St. Mary’s Medical Center Board of Directors as well as the City of Grand Junction Planning Commission.
She’ll begin her duties with the University of Colorado on March 14.
“CU has substantial ties on the Western Slope, including the CU Boulder engineering partnerships with Colorado Mesa University and Western Colorado University, and we can build on those and other initiatives to ensure that the university continues to meet its mission of serving all of Colorado,” Reece said in a press release from the university.
“CU has a lot to offer, just as communities across Western Colorado have a lot to offer the university.”
Reece’s hiring is part of the University of Colorado’s efforts to increase its statewide outreach and engagement. Reece will cover a region that encompasses 14 counties across the Western Slope from Moffat to Montrose to Gunnison to Summit to Grand.
“We’ve seen through our outreach tours that while people around Colorado have a deep well of good feeling about CU, they are also looking to learn more about the educational opportunities on our four campuses and for ways we can help them address community issues,” said University of Colorado Vice President for Outreach and Engagement Tony Salazar.
“Outreach and engagement are priorities for the Board of Regents and for me, so I am thrilled Christian will be on ongoing staff presence in communities and representing the University of Colorado,” added University of Colorado President Todd Saliman. “She has deep ties and important connections regionally, which will help CU advance its mission to serve the state.”
Reece earned her bachelor’s degree in biology from Colorado Mesa University before receiving her master’s degree in business administration from Auburn University. She was also a Trans-Atlantic Fellow in the German Marshall Memorial Fellow program and was also a fellow in the Colorado Governor’s Fellowship.