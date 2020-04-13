On the eve of Easter, citizens in the Grand Valley decided to show their appreciation for doctors, nurses and other health care workers, as well as uplift patients, amid the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis.
Because of the pandemic, churches nationwide have closed their doors and hospitals have restricted access for visitors.
Shelbie Underwood and David Harvey found a way around those limitations.
More than 100 cars, many with multiple passengers, parked outside of three medical facilities in the area: St. Mary’s Medical Center, Community Hospital and Family Health West in Fruita.
With their hazard lights flashing, people spent about an hour from 8-9 p.m. praying for those most directly facing the coronavirus. Some played gospel music from their vehicles.
“We just want to show them that the community is here for them and praying for them, as well as the patients, not just the doctors and staff,” Underwood said.
“We hope this encourages them and gives them the strength to push forward in case this surges.”
The event, billed as Community Prayer for Healthcare Workers, followed the social distancing guidelines set by Gov. Jared Polis, which allows religious events to be held in a drive-in format.
The Easter morning sunrise service at Tru Vu Drive In theater in Delta followed similar guidelines. That gathering drew a hundred to celebrate Easter.
As cases continue to increase on the Western Slope, health care workers will need that encouragement.
“Just look at what the world’s going through and what the staff at the hospital is going through,” said Harvey, whose mother-in-law works at St. Mary’s. “She sees everything that’s been going on. She knows the need in the hospital.”
Laverne Begay, a surgical technologist at St. Mary’s, knows that staff members and patients noticed the community’s show of goodwill.
“I think the nurses and doctors will appreciate all the things everybody’s doing,” Begay said. “It just shows us that people are appreciating everything we do.”
In addition to the estimated 200 people who participated in their cars, others followed from home, praying and listening to the event on KJOL 99.5-FM.
“We’re just two young people who want to make a difference in the world,” Harvey said. “We want them to know that it’s not only just us out here in the community, but God’s here. Prayer works.”