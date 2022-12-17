Cast members perform "A Christmas Carol — A Musical" at First Presbyterian Church in Grand Junction earlier this month. The musical raised more than $7,400 for the Community Food Bank of Grand Junction.
Submitted by Keira Bresnahan
Special to the sentinel/Keira Bresnahan
A local theater group’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol — A Musical” raised more than $7,400 for the Community Food Bank of Grand Junction this month.
The group put on four performances of the adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic story on Dec. 8, 9 and 10 at First Presbyterian Church. Attendance was free, but the cast and crew requested that all attendees donate to the Community Food Bank. More than 900 people attended the four performances.
“We wanted to do something to give back to our community and we are overwhelmed by the turnout and the generosity of our audiences,” said “A Christmas Carol — A Musical” writer, director and actor Joshua James. This was a labor of love for our cast and crew, and we honestly didn’t know what to expect. Our hearts are overflowing with gratitude.”
All costs associated with the play were absorbed by James’ family and cast and crew members.
“Life is all about helping your fellow man,” James said. “We were able to do that thanks to the help of this generous community. And we hope we were able to spread a little Christmas spirit as well.”
The funds raised from the performances will help the Community Food Bank of Grand Junction continue meeting the ever-growing needs of the Grand Valley community. The organization, which has quadrupled its service volume and impact since 2019, according to the theater group’s press release, provides a weekly choice food pantry, a home-delivery program, nutrition education and on-site resource navigation.
In total, the Community Food Bank of Grand Junction has distributed nearly 900,000 pounds of nutritious food to those in need, the organization said in the press release.
“We are so grateful for this donation,” said Community Food Bank of Grand Junction Executive Director Alisha Wenger. “With every $1 donated providing four nutritious meals, support from the Christmas Carol community production will help provide over 30,000 nutritious meals to those in need. These generous donations will help spread love and light to many this Christmas season, and well into the New Year.”