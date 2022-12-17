A local theater group’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol — A Musical” raised more than $7,400 for the Community Food Bank of Grand Junction this month.

The group put on four performances of the adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic story on Dec. 8, 9 and 10 at First Presbyterian Church. Attendance was free, but the cast and crew requested that all attendees donate to the Community Food Bank. More than 900 people attended the four performances.